Detroit Tigers Expensive Slugger Set for Yet Another Stint on IL
The Detroit Tigers most expensive slugger looks to be headed back to the injured list yet again as his season continues to only get worse.
Javier Baez is reportedly set for a stint on the injured list per Evan Petzold of Detroit Free Press. As of right now, the reasoning is undisclosed, but he's been dealing with a hip issue that would make sense as the answer for an extended absence.
Baez has already been sharing the shortstop duties with Trey Sweeney due to his hip issues and hasn't made starts on back-to-back days since August 9-10.
He missed 26 games earlier this season due to a spine injury and has also been dealing with neck issues this month. Some time on the injured list may be needed as a bit of a refresh for the slugger's body down the stretch.
The two-time All-Star signed a six-year, $140 million contract with the Tigers back in 2022 and hasn't been able to find his footing since.
His 80 games so far this season have been the worst of his career. He's slashing a measly .184/.221/.294 line with just six home runs and 37 RBI.
The 32-year-old has just looked lost at the plate. His approach and the overall results outside of actual batting average haven't changed much from year-to-year.
Even though the struggles at the plate have been around for a while, he had normally been a very solid glove. Even that as changed as this year has been his worst in the field with a negative outs above average.
The other option, Sweeney, hasn't been outstanding in his small sample size this season. He's slashing just .182/.182/.445 over his first three games, but is coming off of his first career home run.
He's the No. 20 prospect in the Detroit farm system. While he may not be a longterm answer, he will try to provide a spark that Baez hasn't been able to at the plate.
The Tigers acquired him during the Jack Flaherty trade at the most recent MLB trade deadline with the Los Angeles Dodgers and are putting him to work quickly.
It wouldn't be too surprising to see Sweeney take the duties for a large chunk of the remaining games, but how long can you stash an infielder that is making over $23 million a season?
Maybe some time away from the batter's box can do Baez some good as he tries to get healthy once again.