Detroit Tigers' Rumored Free Agent Target's Market Continues To Grow
The Detroit Tigers have yet to make the kind of big splash that many people were predicting they would this offseason.
After their unprecedented performance to finish up the 2024 season, overcoming a double-digit game deficit in the standings, it was widely expected they would aggressively pursue upgrades in free agency.
To this point, no big splashes have been made. All of the free agent signings the team has made are one-year, $15 million deals, adding starting pitcher Alex Cobb and second baseman Gleyber Torres.
However, the team may not be done making moves as they have been linked to two of the best free agent hitters remaining on the market; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman and Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander.
It has been reported that the Tigers are all-in on Bregman, who would present a sizable upgrade for the team at third base. His consistent production at the plate, stellar defense and championship experience would all benefit a young Detroit squad.
Should they not be able to reunite manager A.J. Hinch with his former player, the Orioles star has been referred to as a Plan B for the franchise.
However, they are going to be facing a considerable amount of competition for the powerful switch-hitter.
As shared by insider Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Los Angeles Angels and Toronto Blue Jays are also part of Santander’s market. But, the situation remains fluid, as Bregman and first baseman Pete Alonso could change the dynamics should they agree to a deal before the All-Star right fielder does.
2024 was a career year for the slugger, as he hit 44 home runs and knocked in 102 runs, both single-season bests. The Blue Jays have reportedly offered him a contract already, as his decision could be coming soon.
It is certainly interesting that Baltimore isn’t listed among his suitors, but they looked to have moved on when signing outfielder Tyler O’Neill to a three-year deal early in free agency.
Santander would provide the Tigers with a much-needed infusion of power to their lineup and would help balance things out, as they are left-handed heavy.
While there isn’t a clean fit for him currently in the field, it is something Hinch will figure out. Santander can handle right field and has limited experience at first base as well. Eventually, he will probably be best suited for designated hitter duties, but being a switch-hitter should keep his bat in the lineup every day.