New Detroit Tigers Slugger Took Unique Approach in Free Agency
Gleyber Torres entered free agency after a long stretch with the New York Yankees. The 28-year-old has some pop in his bat and when a young player like that hits free agency, they’re usually looking for security.
Some players find that security and some don’t. Sometimes they have to settle for a one-year deal.
Not Torres. Yes, he did agree to a one-year, $15 million deal earlier this week with the Detroit Tigers. But that was what he wanted.
In fact, Torres told his representative at Octagon, Jose Mijares, that he wanted a one-year deal. That was back in November when Mijares started shopping his client’s services at the general managers’ meeting in San Antonio.
Why? Torres said he wanted to bet on himself in the hopes that next offseason he can land a multi-year deal that’s worth at least $100 million, the kind of deal that only a few free agents have signed so far this offseason.
"He had a lot of opportunity to go to different places this winter on longer deals than the one he took," Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris said to reporters, "but his agents were very upfront with me about his desire to bet on himself, and honestly, that made me want him more."
Torres played all seven of his Major League seasons with the Yankees, as he broke in during the 2018 season. As a rookie he earned an All-Star berth, along with another his 2019 season. As a rookie he finished third in American League voting after he slashed .271/.340/.480/.820 with 24 home runs and 77 RBI.
The following season, in 2018, he has his best power season, as he slashed .278/.337/.535/.871 with 38 home runs and 90 RBI.
He’s been productive each of the last three seasons but his power number did take a downturn last season. He hit just 15 home runs with 63 RBI while batting .257.
For his career, he has slashed .265/.334/.441/.774 with 138 home runs and 441 RBI.
Torres said that the Yankees didn’t really pursue him in free agency. The Washington Nationals were in on him, but wanted him to change positions, something Torres wasn’t interested in. The Tigers have already said he will be the starter at second base and are moving Colt Keith to first base.
He said that Detroit was the perfect landing spot for him — at least this season.
"I really believe in myself," said Torres. "I always bet on myself. In this process, I tried to find the right place to play one year. I got a few opportunities with other teams, but the young team in Detroit, the group looks like a family."