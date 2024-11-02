Detroit Tigers Should Aggressively Pursue Star Free Agent To Bolster Rotation
The Detroit Tigers are a team that everyone will be keeping an eye on this offseason once free agency opens up.
Their plans have drastically changed over the last few months. After being sellers ahead of the trade deadline, they will be buyers this offseason thanks to an unprecedented hot streak that led them to the playoffs.
The Tigers shocked the baseball world not only qualifying but advancing as they defeated the Houston Astros in the Wild Card Round. Their fairytale ended in the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians, but this is just the beginning for the emerging contenders.
Heading into the offseason, there are a few clear needs that have to be addressed.
Atop the to-do list is adding some power to the lineup. There are talented hitters already in place and the younger players should only get better as they gain experience.
But as a whole, this group is lacking punch.
Alas, that isn’t the most pressing need. Earning that distinction would be the starting rotation.
Manager A.J. Hinch worked miracles with his pitching staff the second half of the season. After Jack Flaherty was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers he went the rest of the season with presumed Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal as the only player consistently taking the ball.
Rookie Keider Montero had his bright spots as well, but injuries sapped the team’s depth.
As a result, reinforcements should be added this offseason. How aggressive the Tigers spend is up for debate, but there is no denying that they are a fit for one of the best players available this offseason.
Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes is going to cash in this winter. He was excellent in 2024, continuing his success after being acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers.
They will certainly look to retain their star, as pitching is a need for them. But, Detroit is one team that could poach him away, as David Schoenfield of ESPN has listed the Tigers as one of the best fits for the dominant righty.
“The Tigers are a sleeper team. The bullpen worked wonders during their magical run to the playoffs, but manager A.J. Hinch can't pull that off for an entire season. With so many young players, there should be payroll room to add Burnes and create a dynamic 1-2 punch with Tarik Skubal,” the MLB expert wrote.
Pitching is key if you want to find success in October. Hinch made it work with what he had, but the more traditional route of having strong starting pitching is much more sustainable.
Landing a player of Burnes’ caliber would give Detroit arguably the best one-two punch atop a rotation in the AL.