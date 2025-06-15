Detroit Tigers Should Be Involved in Trade Deadline Battle For Marlins Star Ace
The Detroit Tigers have all the makings of a team who is going to be buyers at the trade deadline roughly six weeks from now.
With the best record in the American League and looking like a team who is absolutely capable of winning a pennant despite some holes, the Tigers must capitalize on this championship window which is all of the sudden wide open.
Though the start of the season certainly made it look like starting pitching was perhaps the biggest strength of the team, that area is being severely tested as injuries have reared their ugly head.
More News: These Relievers Are Dream Bullpen Targets for Tigers at Deadline
Pitching chaos has had to return to Detroit as A.J. Hinch has been forced to use openers and make due with what's in the clubhouse, scraping together wins and getting innings from wherever he can find.
This is a Tigers team who was expected already to be involved in the trade market for reliever help and potentially left side of the infield as well, however it's also starting to become apparent they could use a starter.
If they want to acquire a real difference maker, there's one name out there who stands above the rest in terms of available starters, and though Detroit has not been linked much to him, they absolutely should be involved in the bidding.
Before the season began, Alcantara being dealt either in the winter or at the deadline felt like a virtual certainty. Now, it's a bit more murky.
More News: Detroit Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal Gives Insight on Huge Number For New Contract
For one, the former National League Cy Young winner has not looked like himself all season, and the ugly numbers reflect that. Alcantara has an ERA on the year of 7.14 in his first year back on the field since missing all of 2024 following Tommy John surgery.
Lately though, he has been much better and posted two quality starts in a row.
The season he has had could either prompt Miami to keep him due to a lack of value in a trade, or potentially make his price a little bit smaller.
More News: Tigers Promoting Promising Veteran Reliever After Huge Start to Season
If anyone can work with Alcantara and get him back to Cy Young form, it's Detroit pitching coach Chris Fetter.
On top of the potential Alcantara adds to this year's team, this is not just a one-year rental to desperately fix a problem either.
The 29-year-old is under team control for just $17.3 million next season with an additional club option of $21 million in 2027, both figures which are beyond reasonable if Alcantara can get back to form.
More News: Detroit Tigers Boss Talks Disappointment Over Jackson Jobe’s Injury
He would not come at no cost in a trade by any means, but pairing another ace with Tarik Skubal for at least the next year and a half is the kind of move which can make the Tigers one of the most feared teams in the American League for years to come.
As the deadline approaches and rumors start to heat up, Detroit should be very much involved in negotiations for Alcantara with the Marlins.
For more Detroit Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.