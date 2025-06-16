Detroit Tigers Should Monitor New White Sox Starting Pitcher at Trade Deadline
The Detroit Tigers rotation remains one of the game’s best, but depth is now a clear concern.
Tarik Skubal and Jack Flaherty make as good a 1-2 punch as there is in Major League Baseball. Former first-round pick Casey Mize is right behind the pair and his having a solid season. Keider Montero and Sawyer Gipson-Long have been nice spot starters.
Reese Olson remains on the 15-day injured list and the Tigers hope to have him back soon. Jackson Jobe is out for the season and will have Tommy John surgery after a promising start as a rookie.
Veteran Alex Cobb, who signed for $15 million in guaranteed money, is dealing with hip issues and is still working through them in the minor leagues.
The Tigers have some padding in their lead atop the American League Central. But, as the saying goes, “one can never have enough pitching.”
To that end, Detroit might be advised to give their AL Central rivals, the Chicago White Sox, a call next month. They may be able to help.
The White Sox traded for Milwaukee starter Aaron Civale several days ago after Civale asked for a trade. The reason? The Brewers wanted him to move to the bullpen to make room for the Major League debut of its top pitching prospect, Jacob Misiorowski. He refused.
The White Sox could use the starting pitching depth. But there’s another reason why Chicago went and go get him.
Per USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, even though the White Sox were thrilled to get a starter with Civale’s talent for one prospect, he may have more value to them as a trade piece.
“They [White Sox] plan to trade him at the July 31 deadline, believing they could get at least a couple of mid-tier prospects in return,” Nightengale wrote.
The Tigers have one of the most stacked farm systems in baseball. Detroit has a couple of mid-level prospects to part with for a 30-year-old that can eat innings and work as a fifth starter.
His career numbers before joining the White Sox were 40-37 with a 4.06 ERA in 122 career starts. He had 596 strikeouts and 177 walks in 658.1 innings. He’s never made an All-Star team, but he is a quality arm for rotation depth.
Deadline deals are a thing for Civale. The right-hander debuted with Cleveland in 2019 and remained there until 2023, when he was dealt to the Tampa Bay Rays at that year’s trade deadline for infield prospect Kyle Manzardo. He helped the Rays make a push for the playoffs.
At the 2024 trade deadline, he was dealt to the Brewers for Gregory Barrios.
If Houston needs back end starting pitching, Civale would be one to monitor at the trade deadline.
