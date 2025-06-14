Realistic Targets for Tigers To Upgrade Bullpen Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Detroit Tigers have been one of the best teams in baseball this season with a 46-26 record.
There aren’t any glaring weaknesses currently, but even the best teams could use some help on the fringes ahead of the trade deadline to reinforce their roster.
For the Tigers, one of their priorities should be adding some insurance to their bullpen.
The group has been excellent once again, but they have one shortcoming; strikeouts.
Detroit’s relief staff has struggled generating swinging strikes this year, and it's become clear they need an arm that can miss bats.
After taking a look at some dream targets that may be longshots to acquire, here are some realistic options who are playing out their contracts in 2025.
Aroldis Chapman - Boston Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox are one of several teams that sit in the middle of the pack, meaning the next few weeks will determine their fate.
Despite being 35-36 through June 13, they aren’t going to throw in the towel quite yet.
If things don’t turn around, one of the players who will be popular on the trade market is the veteran reliever who has put together a strong season.
Even at 37 years old, Chapman is showing no signs of slowing down. His fastball is as dynamic as ever, with an average velocity of 99.2 mph being in the 99th percentile.
With a chase rate of 34.8%, whiff rate of 37.8% and strikeout rate of 35.5% ranking in the 95th, 97th and 96th percentiles respectively, he is everything the Tigers are looking for to round out their bullpen.
Seranthony Dominguez - Baltimore Orioles
His stats don’t jump off the page with a 4.21 ERA across 27 appearances and 25.2 innings, but he is another reliever who should be readily available as part of a team whose playoff odds are nonexistent.
On an expiring contract, he won’t cost too much to acquire and would fill Detroit's need for a reliever who can miss bats with regularity.
Dominguez has an elite whiff rate of 34.7%, which is in the 94th percentile.
His numbers should be better since he's doing an excellent job of limiting hard contact, so he could be a great under-the-radar addition for the Tigers.
Kyle Finnegan - Washington Nationals
There are a lot of teams that have some regret about not pursuing Finnegan more aggressively this past offseason. After being non-tendered by the Washington Nationals, he returned to the team on a one-year deal when his market didn’t materialize.
After making the National League All-Star Team in 2024, Finnegan is performing at an even higher level this season. He has converted all 18 of his save chances and has not allowed a home run since last August.
Finnegan doesn’t miss a ton of bats and his underlying metrics hint that some regression could be on the horizon. But he is a proven commodity that consistently gets the job done at the end of games.
Kenley Jansen - Los Angeles Angels
A four-time All-Star, the Hall of Fame will come calling for Jansen down the road.
Despite some shaky metrics and peripheral statistics, Jansen is still 14-for-14 on save chances with the Angels.
He has regressed as a strikeout pitcher with a career-low 7.5 K/9 ratio, which would be the first time in his career he wasn’t in double-digits.
Could a change of scenery get him back on track in the strikeout department, or is that part of his game no longer to be counted on?
He isn’t as dominant as he was earlier in his career, but he would provide Detroit with an experienced option at the end of games.
