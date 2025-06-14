Rising Chicago White Sox Star Could Help Detroit Tigers Replace Jackson Jobe
The Detroit Tigers received the worst possible news about rookie pitcher Jackson Jobe's injury, as he is set to receive Tommy John surgery and will miss the rest of the 2025 with the 2026 season likely being in jeopardy.
That creates a massive hole in the Tigers' rotation that they did not expect to fill.
Tarik Skubal is doing a great job spearheading the rotation as he looks to compete for back-to-back American League Cy Young awards. Jack Flaherty has centered himself well after a shaky start to the season in his reunion with the team.
But Reese Olsen and Alex Cobb are already on IL, and Jobe's absence is testing Detroit's pitching depth.
Adding depth to a starting rotation is never a bad option, but the Tigers may now have to consider it soon. There are some good options out there, including in their own division.
Shane Smith is a 25-year-old starting pitcher for the Chicago White Sox, who are in prime shape to be sellers at the deadline.
Smith is young, and could not only serve as an objective upgrade for the remainder of this season, but fill the void of Jobe for next season or any other rotational holes the team might need to fill.
At Smith's age, the price would likely be steep. But Detroit has the young players and prospects to get it done.
Smith as an ERA of 2.37 and a WHIP of 1.17. He is led by his four-seam fastball and complements it with a changeup and slider that are both several miles an hour above average velocity.
According to Baseball Savant, his Barrel% is in the 80th percentile, so hitters often hit him for ground balls and fly outs more than most starters.
Keider Montero and Sawyer Gipson-Long have been used as patch-fillers in the rotation while the regular starters have been hurt, and both have held their own so far. But Smith would be a clear upgrade over both.
