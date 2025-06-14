Tigers Star Prospect Records Back-to-Back Jaw Dropping Performances
The Detroit Tigers have the best farm system in Major League Baseball, but it's starting to become clear that it may be even better than many people realize.
At the top of the prospect rankings for the Tigers is 20-year-old center fielder Max Clark, and for good reason. But as talented as Clark is, it might just be the No. 2 prospect for Detroit who is even better.
Kevin McGonigle grades out as the No. 23 prospect in baseball right now according to MLB Pipeline, however, by the time this season comes to a close, he might be at or near the top of the list.
McGonigle is having a massive showing so far for High-A West Michigan after missing the first chunk of the year with an ankle injury, but Thursday night might have just been his finest performance yet.
In a victory over Lansing, McGonigle reached base five times with his second career four-hit night. Three of those hits went for extra bases, and he collected two RBI along the way as well.
If Thursday wasn't enough, McGonigle led the charge on another dominating triumph on Friday, and he somehow found a way to top his own huge game the night before.
In a 20-6 win over Lansing, he eclipsed his career-high by putting together a five-hit night, reaching base six times with a walk as well.
Across these two games, that means he reached base 11 times in 12 plate appearances and recorded nine hits.
On the year, McGonigle's slash line has become an incredible .429/.516/.727 with 33 hits in just 19 games for West Michigan.
Last season, the young slugger played mostly in Lakeland at Single-A, finishing the year with 14 games in West Michigan.
In 74 games last season, he slashed .309/.401/.452 with five home runs and 44 RBI.
Entering the year, the best guess on McGonigle would have placed him making his Major League debut sometime in 2027 with an outside chance at the end of next season.
The way things are going, it looks like he will have a great chance to lock that optimistic timeline up, and it would be a surprise to not see McGonigle promoted up to Double-A Erie in the coming months.
Prospects are tough to predict, but the way McGonigle is hitting the ball right now cannot be ignored. And if he keeps getting better, he's going to be in Detroit before fans know it.
