Detroit Tigers Should Pursue MVP Outfielder in Free Agency
The Detroit Tigers are actually going to be major players in MLB free agency this offseason.
It has been a long time since the Tigers were viewed as a contender heading into an offseason. After making an impressive run down the stretch of the MLB season and into the playoffs, Detroit is not just a team with some money to spend, they're also an intriguing destination for players to compete.
Looking ahead to the 2025 season, the Tigers are looking to build a team that could potentially make a World Series run.
In order to build that kind of team, there are a few things that Detroit needs to do. One of them would be to find more power and production for their lineup.
Thankfully, there are quite a few players in free agency that could make a lot of sense to make that improvement.
One player to monitor very closely will be Chicago Cubs star outfielder and first baseman Cody Bellinger. He will have to make a decision on whether he will opt into his deal and make $27.5 million with the Cubs next season or if he wants to test the free agency market this offseason.
At this point in time, no one knows what decision he will end up making for his future.
Bellinger is coming off of a season that saw him deal with some hardships. He had multiple injury issues throughout the course of the season, which forced his production down.
However, he was able to put up solid overall numbers. In 130 games played, Bellinger hit 18 home runs to go along with 78 RBI. He also slashed .266/.325/.426 for Chicago.
Those numbers would look very nice in the middle of the Tigers' lineup. He would add a veteran presence and leadership to go along with his ability with his bat.
Not only would Bellinger be impactful at the plate, he could also move around the diamond defensively, He could play any outfield position and could come in and give some depth at first base behind Spencer Torkelson.
For years, Detroit fans were hoping that their team could start turning the corner and getting back into contention. Now, they finally have just that.
Making a move for a player like Bellinger would improve their chances of serious contention in 2025 by a lot.
He may not end up being available depending on his contract decision, but if he opts out, the Tigers should be one of the teams with major interest in him.