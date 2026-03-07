Verlander’s Return Home Doesn’t Guarantee Tigers Recognition For Hall-of-Fame

Starting pitcher Justin Verlander is entering his 21st season in Major League Baseball, and it could easily be his last. With the career that he has had, it seems overly fitting that he is back with the organization that launched him- the Detroit Tigers.

There are very few things guaranteed in life, but one thing is true regarding Verlander: He will be in the Hall of Fame. Verlander has had great success with the Tigers, but has also won a pair of World Series with the Houston Astros.

Tigers insider Evan Petzold via The Detroit Free Press had a chat with the soon-to-be Hall-of-Famer Justin Verlander, who is now back with the organization that started his career. When asked if it was going to be the Astros or the Tigers that he would be inducted to represent, he was blunt.

"I'm not ready to answer that question yet," Verlander said. He then goes on to say what his decision process looked like during this offseason:

"Something that's been on my mind towards the end of last year was playing for a team that had some meaning for me," Verlander said. "I didn't want to be a mercenary who was hopping around. I wanted to be somewhere that resonated with me. There were really two places – here and Houston – that I have a lot of history with, and I have history with the fanbase."

It might not be at the forefront of Verlander's mind right now, as what could be his final season has yet to start, but isn't it a nice thought to think that he will solidify himself in their history books forever when he is eventually inducted alongside some of the finest the game has ever seen?

Verlander's Accolades With The Tigers

The now 43-year-old started his journey into professional baseball back in 2004 when the Tigers drafted him, and a short year later, he made his debut in the big leagues, which is where he stayed until he was dealt in 2017 as the Tigers were entering a rebuild.

In that time, he tallied up a mile long list of accomplisments.



*Note these are only from his time with Detroit"

Justin Verlander’s first whiff back as a Tiger comes on an 88 MPH slider. Follows it up with a fastball at 95. Not bad for 43. — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) March 6, 2026

Cy Young Winner (2011)

American League MVP (2011)

Triple Crown (2011)

World Series Appearances (2006/2012)

AL Rookie of the Year (2006)

No Hitters (2007/2011)

AL Wins Leader (2009/2011)

AL Strikeout Leader (2009/2011/2012/2016)

AL ERA Leader (2011)

It isn't often that a player has enough accomplishments with two different organizations that separately would earn him a spot in the Hall-of-Fame. Only time will tell as to what Verlander will do when the time comes. For now, all that matters is the 2026 season.