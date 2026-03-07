Tigers' Reliever Could Join Team USA in World Baseball Classic

The World Baseball Classic is officially underway, as the world's best players collide on a grand stage. Ten players in the Detroit Tigers organization are competing in the WBC.

Some of those players include Tarik Skubal (USA), Gleyber Torres, Keider Montero (Venezuela), and Kenley Jansen (Netherlands). However, another reliever could be joining Team USA. Per Chris McCosky of The Detroit News, Will Vest is expected to join the team if they get out of pool play and advance to the quarterfinal round.

Per McCosky, Vest said, "It's exciting. Hopefully they do their business in pool play and I can get in there. It'll be fun."

What Role Could Vest Play on Team USA?

Tigers pitcher Will Vest throws. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Vest would be joining a loaded USA roster. Under manager Mark DeRosa, the offense is loaded with star talent, led by Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper, and Bobby Witt Jr. But the pitching staff is just as deep, with Skubal and Paul Skenes leading the way.

The reason Vest isn't currently on the roster is that he's an alternate, meaning he's a replacement for players who get hurt or if they return to their original teams, like Skubal. He'll start one game against Great Britain and return to Detroit.

In the bullpen, Mason Miller will be the primary closer, with guys like David Bednar, Garrett Cleavinger, and Garrett Whitlock to pitch in high-leverage situations. Vest would find himself in a similar role. He appeared in 64 games with the Tigers last season, posting a 3.01 ERA with a career-high 75 strikeouts.

He emerged as the go-to option in the ninth inning for manager A.J. Hinch. He recorded 23 saves in 30 opportunities last year. Vest's four-pitch mix induces a 58.1% ground-ball rate, which ranks in the 96th percentile according to Baseball Savant. He has high velocity on his fastball and barely gives up hard contact.

Vest Could Get Great Experience in WBC

Vest throws at live batting practice. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For Vest to join the team, the U.S. has to advance from Pool B, which includes Mexico, Italy, Great Britain, and Brazil. Should that happen, Vest could get some valuable experience competing in the WBC.

Detroit has three reliable options in the backend of the bullpen. Vest, Jansen, and Kyle Finnegan are all quality relievers that can be used in the late innings. A good performance on this big stage could earn him more opportunities at the start of the year. Vest will be patiently waiting to see if he gets his chance to don the red, white, and blue.