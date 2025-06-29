Detroit Tigers Should Reunite with Diamondbacks Star at MLB Trade Deadline
With the midway point of the season here, the Detroit Tigers have proven that they are the team to beat in the American League.
As the first team in baseball to reach 50 wins, the Tigers have shown that their great run in the second half of last season was no fluke.
Detroit has been the best team in the American League since the start, and now they have their eyes set on making some noise in October.
While the team is very well balanced, there are still a couple of areas that they could look to make some improvements. On the pitching staff, adding another veteran arm in the starting rotation for October makes sense after losing top prospect Jackson Jobe for the year.
Furthermore, any bullpen can always use another high-leverage arm.
However, the real need for Detroit will likely be to improve the left side of their infield. The offense overall has improved much compared to the last campaign, but another bat would help at either shortstop or third base.
Jeff Passan of ESPN recently wrote about one need for the Tigers being to bring home third baseman Eugenio Suarez.
“Suarez's power would fit perfectly in the Tigers' lineup and is robust enough to get over the fence at Comerica Park, one of the largest stadiums in MLB,” Passan wrote.
The power slugger signed with Detroit way back in 2008 as an amateur and made his debut in 2014. However, his stint with the Tigers was a short one, as he was traded to the Cincinnati Reds that following offseason.
Since then, Suarez has emerged as one of the best power hitters in the game, and he could be a fantastic fit for Detroit.
Coming into the season, the Tigers needed help on the left side of their infield and a right-handed bat. Luckily, Spencer Torkelson has been able to provide a lot of power from that side of the plate, but adding some more help would be welcomed.
Due to the expectations for the team being to win the World Series now, making a significant splash or two at the trade deadline makes a lot of sense.
The Arizona Diamondbacks are going to be an interesting team to keep an eye on in the coming week. With a lot of injuries and in the tough National League West, they might ultimately become sellers this summer.
If that happens, Suarez would be a fantastic fit for the Tigers.
