Detroit Tigers Sign Veteran Outfielder, Bolster Depth Ahead of Opening Day
The Detroit Tigers have made another signing just one day before Opening Day.
As first reported by Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Tigers have brought in veteran outfielder Ben Gamel on a Minor League deal worth $1.2 million and includes incentives, likely indicating them team feels he can play at least some sort of role on the big league roster this season.
Detroit has been ravaged by injuries in the outfield this spring and have just placed Parker Meadows on the 60-day IL along with Wenceel Perez being out for at least a month and Matt Vierling dealing with an ailment as well.
Gamel played just 38 games in 2024 for both the New York Mets and Houston Astros after he was placed on waivers by New York and claimed by Houston in late August, though the Astros this week parted ways as teams assemble their final rosters to begin the year.
During his 20 games with Houston to finish out the year Gamel was actually fairly serviceable and slashed .259/.377/.362, though things did not go well this spring with a slash line of .167/.333/.167 and just four hits over 12 games.
The last time Gamel was anything close to a full time player was his 2022 season with the Pittsburgh Pirates when he played 115 games and slashed .232/.324/.369 with nine home runs and 46 RBI.
Originally drafted by the New York Yankees in 2010, Gamel has played in parts of nine MLB seasons with eight different teams, and now hopefully the Tigers will become lucky No. 9.
At least decent on defense and hopefully somewhat playable at the plate, Gamel is not the kind of signing that will knock fans' socks off, though it does provide at least a bit more depth than they currently have.