Detroit Tigers Skipper Has Bold Message, Says They 'Can't Repeat Last Season'
Perhaps no group around the league is viewed more favorably compared to where they were last year than the Detroit Tigers.
That tends to happen when teams go on a deep playoff run, but considering the Tigers embarked on a youth movement after becoming sellers ahead of the trade deadline, the future looks bright for this organization.
Detroit could have been aggressive this winter if they wanted to add established players to their roster, but so far, that has not been the approach the front office has taken.
Alex Bregman is still being pursued, something that would make them clear favorites in their division if they are able to land the star third baseman, but until something gets done on that front, the Tigers have to hope their youngsters take the next steps in their careers and build upon what took place in 2024.
Manager A.J. Hinch knows this.
Since he was hired ahead of the 2021 season, it's been his job to take this Tigers team to the next level each time they achieve a certain step on their journey to come out of this rebuild.
That was accomplished last year, following up their second place finish in the AL Central with an eight-game improvement that earned them a spot in the Wild Card round.
Hinch isn't ready to pat themselves on the back, though.
He had a strong statement about what they are looking to accomplish next season and beyond.
"We can't repeat last season. We're not trying to repeat last season. We're trying to be better. We want to win the AL Central. We want to put ourselves in a better position moving forward. You can't do that by looking backwards," the skipper said per Jason Beck of MLB.com.
With that in mind, the desire to land Bregman should be there from the front office.
Jace Jung is certainly an intriguing prospect, and someone who could turn out to be a star, but if the mindset of those in the clubhouse is to take that next step again and go for a division title, then giving them the best possible roster has to be something that gets done.
But even if Hinch isn't reunited with his former player, that doesn't mean the goals change.
"I want our guys to take ownership of the fact that we are going to be looked at a little bit different. We have a lot of things we need to do to get better. The test is going to come as the attention grows towards the season. [Last season] was a fun run and a fun time and a memorable playoff chase for us, and now we start over again," he added.
There's still time left before the upcoming season begins for Detroit to make a splash, but if they don't, the mentality to compete is being laid out by their manager.