Detroit Tigers Slugger’s Torrid Start Reaches Another Early-Season Peak

Spencer Torkelson is the fifth Tiger since 2000 to hit 7+ home runs in the team's first 21 games of a season.



Spencer Torkelson (2025, 7 HR)

Miguel Cabrera (2012, 7 HR)

Brandon Inge (2009, 7 HR)

Curtis Granderson (2009, 7 HR)

Chris Shelton (2006, 9 HR) pic.twitter.com/yAAWDIEJty