Detroit Tigers Slugger’s Torrid Start Reaches Another Early-Season Peak
One Detroit Tigers superstar is enjoying a renaissance this season and he hit another early season milestone on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals.
There were questions around Spencer Torkelson even before the season started. The signing of Gleyber Torres, who was set to play second base, compelled the Tigers to move Colt Keith to first base. Torkelson was left without a position. Some reasoned that meant a trade might be coming.
He wasn’t coming off a great season, either. In 2024 he slashed .219/.295/.374 with 10 home runs and 37 RBI. That represented a massive drop-off from his 2023 campaign, during which he slashed .233/.313/.446 with 31 home runs and 94 RBI.
The 2023 numbers are what teams expect from an everyday first baseman. They’re also what the Tigers expected from their first-round pick in the 2020 MLB draft out of Arizona State.
Well, Torkelson has gone from a nightmare for Detroit to a nightmare for opposing pitchers and he gave Kansas City fits on Saturday as he hit another home run. It was his only hit of the game, but it was a big one, as the three-run home run in the fifth inning was the difference in a 3-1 win over the Royals.
The home run put the right-handed hitting Torkelson on a pretty exclusive list when it comes to the Tigers. He now has seven home runs through 21 games. He’s just the seventh Detroit hitter since the 2000 season to hit seven or more home runs in the season’s first 21 games.
He’s also the first player to do it in 13 years, as future Hall-of-Famer Miguel Cabrera. The only Tigers slugger to hit more than seven home runs in the first 21 games in the last 25 years is Chris Shelton, who hit nine in 2006.
Shelton, also a first baseman, finished that season with 16 home runs in 116 games. He had just 37 home runs for his five-year MLB career. Torkelson already has 56.
Detroit is seeking the rare four-game sweep on Sunday when they host the Royals at 1:40 p.m. Tigers right-hander Tarik Skubal (2-2, 2.66) faces Royals right-hander Michael Wacha (0-3, 4.53).
Skubal was incredible in last start against Milwaukee on Monday, as he gave up four hits and no runs in seven innings to claim the victory. He struck out nine and walked none. He’s won his last two starts.
Wacha lost his last start against the Yankees on Tuesday, as he gave up four hits and three earned runs in 5.2 innings. He struck out four and walked two.