Detroit Tigers Star Pitcher Shockingly Named Potential Houston Astros Trade Target
The Detroit Tigers are currently 11-8 and sit first place in the American League Central as the only team above the .500 mark.
It is the exact kind of start the team was hoping for after all of the positive momentum that was created down the stretch in 2024.
An unprecedented run that saw them overcome a double-digit deficit in the standings despite being sellers at the deadline, ended with the team earning a Wild Card spot.
The Tigers are looking to do even more in 2025.
Right now, the biggest reason they are finding success is the dominance of their pitching staff, specifically, the starting rotation.
Detroit has turned what was arguably their biggest weakness down the stretch in 2024 to their biggest strength. Reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal is no longer a one-man show, receiving support from Jack Flaherty, Casey Mize, Reese Olson and star rookie Jackson Jobe.
They have combined for a 2.4 WAR, and everyone outside of Olson has an ERA of 3.00 or lower and an ERA+ of at least 135. Olson has experienced some tough luck, as his FIP is a very strong 3.65.
There have been a few hiccups in the bullpen, but outside of that, things are going very well for the Tigers and their pitching staff.
They are a team to keep an eye on once trade talks begin to pick up as a playoff-worthy squad that will be looking to contend for the AL pennant.
That is what makes this suggestion by Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report such a head-scratching one.
In a recent piece, the MLB writer discussed teams around the league that already have clear needs that have to be addressed ahead of the deadline.
One of the teams who landed on the list was the Houston Astros, who need starting pitching help.
To the surprise of any Detroit fan reading the piece, Flaherty was mentioned as a possible solution for that team.
It would be downright shocking if the Tigers entertained trading Flaherty for the second year in a row ahead of the deadline.
Things are a lot different for the franchise in 2025 compared to 2024. They were sellers looking to recoup as much value for veterans on expiring deals as possible since the playoffs seemed like a pipe dream.
This year, the playoffs are the minimum goal for the franchise, as winning the division for the first time since 2014 looks to be an attainable one.
To accomplish that feat, they need Flaherty in the rotation.
Trading him would be organizational malpractice for a franchise looking to cement their status as contenders.
Detroit will likely get some very strong offers for him, as he has been excellent once again with a 2.53 ERA across 21.1 innings with 25 strikeouts. But, there likely isn’t a player the Tigers would get back in such a deal that would help push them closer to their ultimate goal than Flaherty already does.
If his name ends up on the trade block, something catastrophic has occurred in Detroit to derail their campaign.