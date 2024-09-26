Detroit Tigers Star Prospect Talks Debut
The Detroit Tigers called up the top pitching prospect in baseball, Jackson Jobe, on Monday. In order to help for a Wild Card push over the next week or so, Jobe will be throwing out of the bullpen. He didn't appear on Tuesday, and made his Major League debut on Wednesday out of the pen.
in a 7-1 win, Jobe came out to throw the ninth. He threw nine pitches and allowed a hit without striking out or walking any of the opposition. After the game, he talked about his much anticipated debut.
"I mean, it was crazy. I don't really think it's fully hit me yet, but it would be tough to draw it up any better than that with this crowd, in the position that this team is in. That was really special, for sure," he explained, smiling the entire time.
Jobe, 22, was the third overall pick out of high school in the 2021 draft. He saw some struggles and injuries in his first two years in the system, but broke out in a big way in 2024.
In 21 minor league starts over three levels, the right hander threw 91.2 innings with a 2.36 ERA and 94 strikeouts. As it stands, his breakout season has vaulted him all the way up to number six overall in baseball in terms of prospects and the top pitcher, according to MLB Pipeline.
While it may not have been the most hyped pitching debut of the season, it was no doubt a big deal. And the youngster was still confident.
"There was no really in depth scouting report for me, it was pretty much just trust your stuff, go attack the zone, and that's what I did. Trust Ding [Dillon Dingler] back there, trust in my stuff plays up here, and I believe it does," said the 22-year-old.
Jobe is known for having three plus pitches, the best of which is his slider, which grades as a 70 on the 20-80 scouting scale.
It wasn't the flashiest debut, but the confidence that the right hander showed against Major League hitting should excite Detroit going forward. Because he was called up so late, it's unlikely he will start any games this season, but he can still be valuable going forward.
If he continues to show that his stuff will play up to the level, he could see some high leverage innings in the postseason. Then, next year, he can begin to form a 1-2 punch with Tarik Skubal.