Detroit Tigers Star Rookie Gaining Confidence After First Career Grand Slam
With the trade deadline just over a week away, the Detroit Tigers will have some tough decisions to make.
Right now, they have the best trade chip who could be made available in American League Cy Young contender Tarik Skubal. He is generating tons of interest, meaning the Tigers could get back a haul that would help them build towards the future.
However, not having one of the best pitchers in the MLB at the top of their rotation would hurt them right now when they are trying to turn the corner during this rebuild.
Still, if they feel like the returning package is too good to pass up, then it would be smart for Detroit to ship out their ace and get some prospects back who have superstar potential.
In the meantime, they're still hoping some of their current young players on the roster will take the next step in their careers. If they do continue their process of rebuilding, then the Tigers have to know who they can build around.
After hitting his first career grand slam on Sunday, their star rookie Justyn-Henry Malloy is hoping that sparks something for the second half of his season.
"I feel good. I just want to continue stacking up good at-bats, keep plugging along and just [keep playing] good baseball -- because we have," he said according to Julia Kreuz of MLB.com.
The 24-year-old was acquired by Detroit in December 2022 during a deal with the Atlanta Braves that saw the Tigers receive the current star rookie and left-handed pitcher Jake Higginbotham for pitcher Joe Jimenez.
Malloy was considered Detroit's No. 7 ranked prospect in 2023 and made his Major League debut this season when called up on June 3.
Like most young players who make this jump, he has had his struggles with a slash line of .218/.322/.436, but his month of July has seen him post a batting average of .289 across 12 games that makes it look like he is starting to figure things out.
Manager A.J. Hinch seems to think that's the case, saying, "His confidence is growing ... He's a smart hitter. He's been smart from the first day here. I think the confidence is coming with his game plan. It's getting better and better, and it's one of the reasons we love him."
How the youngster continues to progress will certainly be something to monitor.
If he can build upon his good showing in July, he could be a piece in the outfield the Tigers can rely in the future.