New York Yankees Among Top Trade Suitors for Tigers Ace
The Detroit Tigers are being looked at as one of the teams who will dictate how busy the MLB trade deadline ends up being. With the July 30 date coming up quickly, the Tigers will have to make a decision on just how much they want to sell, or if they want to sell at all.
Recently, Detroit's manager AJ Hinch sent a bold message to the front office. He made it clear that he wants the team to buy talent instead of selling it.
That doesn't seem likely as they seem much more likely to sell and continue trying to build for the future.
Tarik Skubal is one of the top names who has been mentioned as a possible trade deadline candidate. He has had quite a few teams showing interest in him. However, moving him would be a very tough decision for the Tigers.
CBS Sports has taken a look at the top potential trade destinations for Skubal if they decide to move him. Close to the top were the New York Yankees, who ranked No. 4 on the list.
"The Yankees rotation, a strength earlier in the year, has let them down as of late. In turn they would be silly not to check in on Skubal. The Yankees could build a package around coveted outfielder Spencer Jones (who they were unwilling to move over the winter), as well as right-hander Chase Hampton, and/or some of their promising low-level arms. Of course, the Yankees could also use some offensive help, suggesting they may not be willing to go all-in to land Skubal."
Ahead of the Yankees on the list were the Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles.
The article did state that they believe Skubal is most likely to remain with Detroit, though.
During the 2024 season so far, the left-handed ace has started in 19 games, compiling a 10-3 record to go along with a 2.41 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, and 6.7 K/BB ratio across 116.0 innings.
Those numbers place him firmly in contention to win the American League Cy Young award.
It will be interesting to see what the Tigers choose to do at the deadline. Keeping Skubal seems likely, but a big offer could convince them to pull the trigger. At this point in time, New York is a team to keep an eye on.
Expect to hear a lot more rumors in the coming days.
With the trade deadline just over a week away, Detroit has to figure out what they're going to do very soon.