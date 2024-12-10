Detroit Tigers Still Have Work To Do in the Starting Rotation if They Want To Compete
The Detroit Tigers bolstered their rotation behind Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal in the form of Alex Cobb on Monday. Detroit inked the veteran right hander to a one year deal, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, and he will slide into the number two role in the starting rotation for now.
Cobb was dealt midseason at the deadline, and only made three starts all year due to a shoulder injury that landed him on the 60-day injured list. In his limited action of just three starts, Cobb threw 16.1 innings striking out ten and posted a 2.76 ERA.
Previously, he had two breakout seasons with the San Francisco Giants. In 2023, Cobb made his first All-Star team, throwing 151.1 innings with a 7.8 K/9, two complete games, including a shutout, and a 3.87 ERA.
His 2022 season was even better, though, posting a 3.73 ERA with a 9.1 K/9 in 149.2 innings of work.
The right hander might have landed a bigger contract had he not missed most of 2024, but he now has to build his value back up as a solid starter for the Tigers.
Even though this is a solid addition for Detroit, there is still a lot of work to do in the rotation moving forward. Cobb may not be full go in terms of innings, and the rest of the rotation may not prove to be ready for a deep playoff run next season.
The Tigers want to rely on prospect Jackson Jobe as one of their breakout aces this season, but Jobe's career high in innings is just 91.2 and he only has 5.2 innings of big league work between the regular season and the playoffs. He was also used only out of the bullpen in his short stint, so he will need to make that transistion full time.
While Jobe is widely considered the best pitching prospect in baseball, he will still have to make the adjustment and may not do so right away. If the youngster is able to, it will be great for Detroit, but he will be on an innings limit.
The most likely option is that they look elsewhere in free agency. They have been linked to other veteran starters, such as Walker Buehler and Sean Manaea. Bringing in another veteran could really solidify this rotation with steady starters and reliable innings as they try to make another playoff push.
The weakness in the rotation reared its ugly head in the playoffs last season and showed its lack of depth. That was always going to be a priority in the offseason, and although Alex Cobb is a great start, they'll need to add more.