Detroit Tigers Free Agent Pitching Targets Could Include Dodgers Walker Buehler
Detroit Tigers fans are going to be disappointed by the recent update provided by an MLB writer about the team’s plans for free agency.
Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic has shared that the team isn’t expected to make a splash in free agency when it comes to the pitching market. Just as the case has been in recent years, they are seeking out players who are willing to accept one or two-year deals.
There is certainly wiggle room for the team to spend, but they have a plan for their staff and don’t sound like they will deviate from it. Adding a player of Corbin Burnes or Max Fried atop the rotation to create a dynamic one-two punch with Tarik Skubal is certainly appealing, but unlikely.
Instead, they will be looking to replicate what they did with Eduardo Rodriguez, Michael Lorenzen and Jack Flaherty in recent offseasons.
Who might the Tigers look to target? Stavenhagen mentioned a few options that would fit the bill of what the franchise is looking for, and two more that likely won’t be on their radar.
“Detroit’s most interesting options here include Walker Buehler, Michael Soroka and Andrew Heaney, among others. The Tigers might be turned off by the qualifying offers attached to others such as Nick Pivetta and Sean Manaea.”
Out of that bunch, it is Buehler of the Los Angeles Dodgers that presents the most intrigue.
He is a two-time All-Star that has provided legitimate ace production at points in his career. A third-place finish in the Rookie of the Year voting in 2018 was followed by his first All-Star appearance and a ninth-place finish in the Cy Young Award voting in 2019.
In 2021, he was fourth in the Cy Young Award voting and made his second Midsummer Classic team.
Alas, his career has been marred by injuries since and he was ineffective during the 2024 regular season with a 5.38 ERA across 16 starts and 75.1 innings.
In the postseason, his dominance was on full display again. Outside of one inning against the San Diego Padres in the NLDS, when he surrendered six earned runs, Buehler didn’t allow a single run across 14 innings.
Was that October run enough for him to secure a long-term deal? If those 3+ year offers don’t come rolling in, Detroit should aggressively pursue him as he would provide a massive boost to the rotation.
The further removed Buelher is from his injury recovery, the better his production will be on the field. He turned 30 years old in July and should have plenty of strong seasons left in his arm.