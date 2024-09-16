Detroit Tigers Target Expected To Be 'Highest-Paid Infielder' in Offseason
2.5 games behind in the American League Wild Card, the Detroit Tigers have set themselves up well for the future. Even if this ball club fails to make the postseason in 2024, there's plenty of reason for optimism as they head into the offseason.
While not making the playoffs should never be considered a success, and the guys in the clubhouse won't be satisfied with not making it that far, it was a step in the right direction for the Tigers this year.
The organization needed to show that some of their young talent can play at the Big League level and not only have they done that, but they arguably have one of the better young cores in Major League Baseball.
Factor that in with a loaded prospect pool, and the future looks brighter in Detroit than it has in nearly a decade.
Still, there will be ways for them to improve in the offseason, and there are certain areas that can't be ignored by the front office. One of those is the third base position. Outside of third base, the Tigers are in a good spot moving forward.
However, third base has been a major issue for much of the year. If they don't land a free agent who could help improve the position, they could have a few of the same shortcomings they've had in this campaign.
There will be one perfect option this winter, as Alex Bregman, who was coached by A.J. Hinch during their time with the Houston Astros, will be available.
Bregman is expected to get a massive contract, and rightfully so for what he's done throughout his career. However, it's uncertain if that might be why Detroit stays away from a player like him.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today essentially confirmed what was already expected, writing that Bregman will be the "highest-paid infielder" in free agency this winter.
"While Alex Bregman should be the highest-paid infielder in free agency this winter, Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames may be the second-highest, with executives believing he’ll earn close to Matt Chapman’s recent six-year, $151 million deal with the Giants."
At some point, the Tigers have to open up the checkbook.
There doesn't seem to be a better time than now, as they could land a hitter who's posted a career slash line of .272/.366/.482 with a 132 OPS+ and 188 home runs in 4,115 at-bats.