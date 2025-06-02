Analyzing Tigers Team Superlatives From Fantastic Month of May
The Detroit Tigers finished May with a fantastic record and are continuing to prove that they are one of the best teams in baseball.
It has been a great start to the year for the Tigers, who have emerged as a true contender in the American League. After surprising many in 2024, Detroit has proved early on that their amazing second half of the campaign wasn’t a fluke.
In May, the Tigers continue to play well, totaling a record of 19-9.
Now, with the summer months quickly approaching, Detroit will be seeking to continue their strong performance.
Here are some superlatives from a great month of May.
Most Improved
After a slow start in April, Colt Keith was red-hot in May and deserving of being named the Most Improved player for the team.
In May, he slashed .288/.326/.513 with three home runs and 11 RBI.
Coming into the season, Keith was expected to be the first baseman for the team. However, the emergence of Spencer Torkelson moved him around a bit, which may have contributed to the slow start.
Now, the young slugger has found his groove and he finished up the month playing very well.
Cy Young
May was the month of Tarik Skubal for Detroit, with the ace having a fantastic stretch.
In six starts, he totaled a 2-0 record with four quality starts. The southpaw had a 2.20 ERA and a strikeout per nine innings rate of 13.0.
The reigning American League Cy Young winner looks like he could be well on his way toward defending the crown after an excellent month. With some injuries plaguing the rotation of late, Skubal has been the anchor for the franchise like he was much of last year.
MVP
The leader in the lineup for the Tigers in June was none other than their star outfielder Riley Greene. While April was a decent month for the young slugger, he picked it up in May.
Greene slashed .275/.345/.549 with seven home runs and 24 RBI. He was able to lead the team in both home runs and RBI in the month, showing that he is still the best hitter in the lineup despite others on his team performing well.
The offense for Detroit might have been a concern coming into the season, but the unit led by Greene has exceeded expectations so far.