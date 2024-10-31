Detroit Tigers Top Prospect Not Showing Signs of Slowing Down in Arizona Fall League
The Detroit Tigers are now focusing on the free agent market with the World Series over, but they are also keeping their eyes on the future that is currently playing in Arizona. Among the seven players they sent, Thayron Liranzo and Josue Briceno, are in their top ten according to MLB Pipeline. Briceno is currently on fire in Scottsdale, giving even more reason for the Tigers to be excited about him.
Through 56 at-bats, the 20-year-old has 25 hits, giving him an AFL leading .446 batting average. He's tied for the league lead in triples (2), and has sole possession of first with seven home runs. Briceno also has 16 RBIs.
After a nice regular season, he has continued to impress, even more so, in his short stint in the AFL so far. This league is not only meant to get players more innings at at-bats, but it's a collection of a lot of the best prospects in the game.
Briceno being able to get off to such a hot start is impressive, to say the least. But he's shown that he's worthy of that top ten ranking since he began in pro ball.
At 6'4", Briceno is a lefty handed hitting catcher in first baseman. His standout tool is his power, which rates as a 55 on the 20-80 scale. Although his defense behind the plate may not be able to play full time, which is why he was splitting time at first base.
One of the youngster's best attributes, aside from his power, is his plate discipline. In 40 games at Single-A in 2024, he walked 22 times compared to just 26 strikeouts. In 2023, he had 30 walks to just 36 strikeouts.
Those numbers may not be as close with more at-bats, but he has shown an uncanny ability to have patience at the plate.
Like most of Detroit's prospects, Briceno is so young that he is still a ways away from reaching the Big Leagues. At just 20 years old and having only played at Single-A for 40 games, he will still need plenty of seasoning in the minors. Not only that, but they will need to figure out where his future lies defensively.
Regardless, his performance in the AFL should excited both the team and the fans. A great mix of power and plate dicispline, especially if it comes behind the plate, could be quite valuable. There is still some time to go in Arizona, and more chances for him to improve.