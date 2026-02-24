Tigers' Prospect Kevin McGonigle Received Crucial Advice From Spencer Torkelson for Spring Training

As spring training kicks into gear, all eyes have turned to the Detroit Tigers' top prospect, Kevin McGonigle. The shortstop made his debut on Saturday against the New York Yankees and wasted no time.

On a 1-1 fastball, McGonigle roped a fastball into left field and then manufactured a run with some heads-up baserunning. It's not a huge surprise given that the 21-year-old has lived up to the billing every time he's stepped on the field.

However, McGonigle is still very young and admitted he was a little nervous when he first arrived at camp. To help calm the nerves, A.J. Hinch had him stand up and introduce himself to the entire group. Spencer Torkelson knows all about living up to high expectations, and his advice may help McGonigle in the long run.

Torkelson Reflects on His First Spring Training

Torkelson bats at live batting practice. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Torkelson arrived to 2021 camp as the number one overall pick in the 2020 draft. He proceeded to have a rough spring training, going 18 plate appearances until his first hit.

Per Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, Torkelson told McGonigle, "Trust that whatever you are, it's more than enough. You don't need to do anything extra. Just be yourself, because that's why you're here."

Torkelson knows exactly the kind of pressure McGonigle is under. It took some time for the first baseman to put it all together. However, he's coming off his best season in 2025, slashing .240/.333/.456 with 31 home runs and 78 RBIs.

He'll look to guide the Tigers' offense back to what it was before the All-Star break. Detroit possessed one of the premier lineups in the league before hitting a second-half wall.

Can McGonigle Make the Opening Day Roster?

Detroit Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle bats. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This all leads to the big question: Can McGonigle actually make the opening day roster? The shortstop hasn't played above Double-A ball, but fans will be clamoring for his call-up to the big leagues. With 19 home runs and 80 RBIs in just 88 games, it's hard to ignore his success.

So far, in a very small sample size in spring training, he's lived up to the test. The Tigers haven't given a definitive answer yet, and they don't need to. The important thing is to let the games play out, and there shouldn't be a lot of pressure placed on McGonigle.

With Trey Sweeney dealing with a shoulder strain, it opens the door for McGonigle. Javier Baez could get the nod, but if the young phenom continues to impress, we could see a meteoric rise to the big leagues.

According to Petzold, Torkelson also told McGonigle, "Results matter, but in spring training, it's getting a feel for that process, so it's actually a perfect place to work on it." Regardless of what happens, this is a great experience for McGonigle. He'll have his shot in the MLB, but how soon is still up in the air.