Detroit Tigers Two Forgotten Stars Have Huge Days Spring Training Victory
The Detroit Tigers earned another victory on Wednesday afternoon in the Grapefruit League with a 5-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.
It's always nice to get a win, but what stood out Wednesday was the stellar performances by two former No. 1 overall selections and top prospects who had been all but forgotten entering spring training.
On the offensive side of things, the load was carried by struggling first baseman - and potential designated hitter option - Spencer Torkelson.
Despite being replaced this offseason and staring down the barrel of what looked like a difficult path towards making the roster, Torkelson has come in and done nothing but hit thus far in the spring.
Wednesday was a four RBI masterclass for the once-hyped prospect, including his fourth home run of the spring in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Torkelson's bomb to open up the scoring traveled 400 feet and came off the bat at a staggering 104.6 mph.
As if that weren't enough, he continued to pour it one inning later with a ripped two-run single off former Tigers reliever Alex Faedo.
Torkelson was not the only former high-profile prospect to have a tremendous day, either.
Right-handed pitcher Casey Mize continued what has been an outstanding spring so far.
Despite two first inning walks, he weathered the storm and has yet to give up a run in 11.1 innings pitched over the last month, maintaining a perfect 0.00 ERA.
In 3.1 innings on Wednesday, Mize gave up just one hit with four strikeouts and three walks, including striking out the side in the third inning.
In addition to the perfect ERA, Mize has posted a WHIP of 0.79 with 14 strikeouts in his four total outings, showcasing the kind of nasty stuff which made him No. 1 pick back in 2018.
Torkelson, on the other hand, has put up some huge numbers during the spring, as well.
In 29 at-bats, he has slashed .310/.333/.724 for a ridiculous OPS of 1.057 with four home runs, eight RBI, nine hits, a walk and a stolen base.
After what was another rough year for both Mize and Torkelson in 2024, each looked like they did not have much of a shot to be on the big league roster in 2025. Both were effectively replaced in their roles, but they are proving this spring they may have taken a massive leap and are capable of helping the team.
Neither may ever become the superstar they were billed up to be, however, Detroit does not need them to be that to save this franchise.
With other young players emerging as solid big leaguers, they just need Torkelson to be a powerful right-handed bat who can come off the bench and serve in a designated hitter role while providing pop to the lineup.
As for Mize, turning into a capable backend starter would be huge for this team.
Torkelson and Mize are each proving beyond a shadow of a doubt they are capable of doing just that, and it's very likely going to earn them each a spot on the Opening Day roster.