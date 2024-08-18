Detroit Tigers Veteran Named to 'All-Overpaid Team' Amid Struggles
The Detroit Tigers have an impressive core filled with young talent. While the year, as a whole, hasn't gone as well as it could've, it's been a promising step in the right direction.
The Tigers front office will be challenged with landing free agents in the offseason to put around their young core. One could argue that if Detroit does so, they'll be in a position to win the American League Central.
They can't be worried about some of the bad contracts on the roster when it comes to finding new talent, as the Tigers could truly be a piece or two away from winning the division.
Detroit might very well have the worst contract in baseball on their roster with Javier Baez. The former star hasn't done anything he was expected to for the Tigers, a concern given his six-year, $140.0 million contract.
Baez's contract is so bad that Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report named him to the "all-overpaid team" and wrote that he's been a "detriment" to the team.
"Without a doubt, Báez has been the bigger detriment to his team's cause. Among the 264 players with at least 250 plate appearances this season, Báez's 45 wRC+ is worst in the majors. And that's after homers on Tuesday and Thursday.
"There's still a chance he'll end up with the worst mark in 18 years among players who made at least 350 trips to the plate, with Jackie Bradley Jr.'s disastrous 36 wRC+ in 2021 currently holding that dubious crown. Then again, at least he's playing. He might be playing miserably most of the time, but there is hope he'll do something to help out on any given night."
It's tough to disagree with what Miller says. While Baez, a two-time All-Star, World Series Champion, NLCS MVP, Gold Glove winner, and Silver Slugger, was one of the best players in baseball at one point in his career, it's been a very tough showing during his time in Detroit.
It'd be difficult to get off his contract due to just how bad it is, but there might be ways to do so. If the Tigers are willing to part ways with Tarik Skubal in the offseason, they could ask the team that lands him to take on Baez's money, too.
That doesn't seem worth it considering how good Skubal is, but there could be a way out of it if Detroit ever feels like they need to do so.