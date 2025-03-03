Detroit Tigers Wrongly Predicted To Take Step Back in Upcoming Season
The Detroit Tigers shocked the baseball world with the run they went on in the second half of the season.
Heading into the All-Star break, they were 47-50, accepting of their reality that they wouldn't be playoff contenders. As a result, they were sellers at the deadline.
They traded starting pitcher Jack Flaherty, relief pitcher Andrew Chafin, first baseman/outfielder Mark Canha and catcher Carson Kelley to recoup as many assets as possible.
Despite seemingly weakening the roster, the team’s performance took off from that point on.
A remarkable hot streak was put together to earn a Wild Card spot in the American League, momentum they rode to defeat the Houston Astros in the ALWC.
That amount of positive momentum led to many people believing the team would make some major moves in free agency to keep things heading in the right direction.
While the Tigers tried to make a splash, as they were in the Alex Bregman sweepstakes right up until he signed a deal with the Boston Red Sox, nothing came to fruition on that front.
Because of their lack of an impact move, Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report believes Detroit is one team that will take a step back in 2025.
“We're not saying the Tigers are going to post a losing record. But if you set aside what felt like an unsustainable run late last year, their roster seems more like one that would produce 82 wins, as opposed to the 86 they wound up winning in 2024,” he wrote.
Replicating the hot streak they went on from the start of August through the end of the season is unreasonable to expect. But foreseeing a drop off is certainly a bold prediction that has plenty of reason to not come true.
Gleyber Torres isn’t the headline-grabbing move people expected, but he has performed at an All-Star level previously in his career. He adds some pop to a lineup that was in desperate need of a power infusion. Signed to a one-year deal, he will be motivated to perform at a high level and land a long-term pact next offseason.
As the only offensive addition to the team, yes, it can be seen as a bit underwhelming.
But a reason no other moves were made is because the Tigers like the young, emerging roster they have in place, so it made little sense to block them from continuing their development for a quick fix in free agency.
A fully healthy campaign from Kerry Carpenter and Parker Meadows would help immensely. Riley Greene is an emerging star capable of anchoring a lineup with his level of talent. Colt Keith and Trey Sweeney are two more talented young players and there are even more on the way in the minor leagues.
The team’s biggest weakness down the stretch in 2024, their pitching depth, has been addressed as well.
Behind AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal will be Flaherty once again. Reese Olson is healthy and Casey Mize looks to be realizing his former top prospect potential with a stellar spring.
Alex Cobb was signed in free agency and the team still has Matt Manning, Keider Montero and Kenta Maeda as options. Don’t forget top prospect Jackson Jobe as well.
This is a roster brimming with potential that should continue ascending in 2025, not take steps backward.