Detroit Tigers Young Duo Named Top-12 Prospects Under 20 Years Old
The Detroit Tigers have already shown plenty of their young talent, but there might be more on the way. Their core of Riley Greene, Tarik Skubal, and Colt Keith looks poised to impress for the forseaable future.
Factor in some of the other youngsters like Justyn-Henry Malloy, Jace Jung, and more, the Tigers are set up well for the future.
They'll have some decisions to make in the offseason. With Skubal being as good as he is, there's no reason to waste his talent and not sign players who can help them win as early as next season.
If Detroit plans to play the nine best players every game moving forward, that could mean a couple of the other youngsters come up.
A few Tigers prospects have been making noise in the minor leagues, most notably Kevin McGonigle and Max Clark. Good friends off the field, the two are often talked about together.
A new duo has formed right in front of the eyes of Detroit fans.
And that's because of what they do on the diamond. McGonigle and Clark both earned honors from Bleacher Report on Saturday. Joel Reuter named them two of the top 25 best prospects 20 years old or younger.
Clark came in at No. 6, earning the recognition due to his potential five-tool game. His power still remains in question, but every other tool is as good as it gets.
"The No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 draft, Clark is off to a terrific start in pro ball, hitting .290/.384/.442 with 19 doubles, five triples, nine home runs, 69 RBI, 71 runs scored and 28 steals in 32 attempts over 95 games between Single-A and High-A.
"It remains to be seen how big of a power threat he will be at the next level, but his hit tool, speed and defense in center field give him impact potential regardless."
McGonigle has been just as good in terms of numbers, if not better, than Clark. He ranked No. 12 on the list.
"McGonigle was part of a loaded 2023 prep shortstop class, and the No. 37 overall pick in last year's draft has been flying up prospect rankings this summer thanks to his polished approach and advanced hit tool.
"He hit .326/.407/.470 with 22 extra-base hits and 20 steals in 60 games at Single-A before he was promoted to High-A on July 23."
It'll likely be another year or two before they get called up, but who knows, maybe the Tigers give them a chance as early as next season.