Diamondbacks Slugger Deemed Realistic Trade Target for Tigers This Summer
With the All-Star break nearly here for the Detroit Tigers, the team is looking to wrap up what has been an amazing first half.
It has been all about the Tigers to start the season in the American League. Detroit has come out strong this year and has never looked back.
With a massive lead in the AL Central, it would take something wild to keep the Tigers from winning the division at this point. While winning the division is a great accomplishment, this is a Detroit team that is hungry for more.
After being just one win away from making the ALCS in 2024, the Tigers have come back as a much-improved team in 2025.
Now, they are seeking to represent the American League in the World Series, and there are a lot of reasons to believe that they can do it. However, even though they have been great, they will likely be looking for some upgrades at the trade deadline to keep up with other contenders looking to dethrone them.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently wrote about Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez being a realistic trade target for Detroit this summer.
“If the 33-year-old is available, he will likely garner interest from a slew of contending teams, such as the Yankees, Cubs, and New York Mets. But he makes as much sense for Detroit as anybody.”
It has been a tough year for the Diamondbacks in the National League. Despite a lot of talent, injuries have hurt them throughout the campaign, and it feels like 2025 isn’t going to result in a playoff appearance.
While things can change over the next couple of weeks, all eyes are on whether or not they decide to become sellers.
The Tigers should be one of those teams keeping close tabs on what Arizona is planning, as Suarez would be a fantastic fit in Detroit.
The veteran slugger is having an incredible year so far, and would instantly improve an already good Tigers lineup.
In 93 games, the All-Star has slashed .246/.313/.550 with 29 home runs and 75 RBI.
With third base still being an issue for Detroit, adding a player like Suarez would give them a proven power hitter in the middle of the order to help complement Riley Greene.
Even if there is some regression from players like Spencer Torkelson or Javier Baez, adding Suarez would keep this offense on a great trajectory in the second half.
With an expiring contract, Suarez might not cost the Tigers one of their top-tier prospects, making a potential deal even more appealing.
