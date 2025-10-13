Five Thoughts on Tigers Season That Ended with Playoff Disappointment
After being 11.5 games up at the All-Star break and looking to sail smoothly into home field advantage, the Detroit Tigers collapsed in an epic fashion, nearly missing the playoffs. The season was not a total failure, though, as they beat the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Wild Card Series.
They fell to the Seattle Mariners in Game 5 of the division series which means it's time for the offseason and to look back at the season that was. The team with six All-Stars and a playoff series win will be remembered for the crazy end to the regular season.
But that's not all there is to Detroit. They weren't a complete team, but there are very high highs, especially when it comes to their ace. That being said, there is a lot of work to be done on this roster if they want to make it further into the playoffs.
Tarik Skubal Is the Best Pitcher on Earth
When talking about the Tigers, it's hard to not start with Tarik Skubal, the best pitcher in baseball. Last season, Skubal broke out in a huge way, posting a 2.39 ERA, 6.4 bWAR and 228 strikeouts, winning the American League Cy Young unanimously.
Somehow, the left-hander got even better. Skubal's numbers improved in every category in 2025. He struck out 241 batters and threw 195.1 innings while leading AL pitchers in bWAR (6.6) and ERA (2.21). Skubal's 0.891 WHIP and 1.5 BB/9 were also the best marks in baseball.
The best pitcher in baseball got even better, likely to win his second straight Cy Young award. Not only was the 28-year-old dominant during the regular season, but he came through when Detroit needed him most in the postseason.
The former triple crown winner started three games in the playoffs and went at least six innings in each of them. His first start was Game 1 of the Wild Card series where he allowed just one run on three hits while striking out 14 in 7.2 innings. He also went seven innings the next outing, allowing two runs and striking out 9.
He also gave his best effort in the Game 5 loss, striking out 13 and allowing just one run in six innings.
Skubal is the heart and soul of this Tigers team and a huge reason for their success.
There Isn’t Much Depth Behind Skubal
Regardless of how good Skubal is, it will be hard for this team to succeed in a deep playoff run with the pitching behind their ace. They don't have a true number two starter. They brought Jack Flaherty back on a two year deal, but he had an ERA of 4.64 and an 89 ERA+. Not to mention he didn't make it out of the fifth in either postseason start.
Casey Mize had a career year, making the All-Star team with a 3.15 ERA in the first half. The right-hander really struggled in the second half, though, posting an ERA of 4.92 in his final 60.1 innings. His 1.7 bWAR was the second highest among starters on the team, but he was only able to pitch three innings in both of his postseason starts.
Even behind Flaherty and Mize Detroit struggles to find reliable pitcher. Reese Olson was impressive in his first 13 starts and Jackson Jobe struggled, but showed flashes of why he was such a highly touted prospect. But both pitchers ended the season on the 60-day IL.
They tried to supplement the rotation by acquiring both Charlie Morton and Chris Paddack at the deadline, but neither option worked. Morton was even DFA'd.
If the Tigers want to truly become a team that is competing for a World Series, their rotation needs a major overhaul. They have no one other than Skubal that they trusted to go deep into a playoff game, and their bullpen was overworked for a second straight season. It should be president of baseball operations Scott Harris' top priority this offseason.
Riley Greene Might Have a Strikeout Problem
Greene was Detroit's best position player last season and was their most productive this season, hitting a team leading 36 home runs, 111 RBIs and 120 OPS+. But even with making his second straight All-Star team, Greene had a worse season.
His bWAR plummeted from 5.4 in 2024 to 2.1 in 2025 and that's even with setting career highs in doubles (31), homers and RBIs. He even played pretty average defense again. But the reason for such a big drop off was his plate discipline that took a huge step back.
Greene led the American League in strikeouts with 201 and was one of only two players to strikeout 200 times this year. Not only did his strikeout rate skyrocket, but he took even less walks, despite having 71 more plate appearances.
The 25-year-old's 30.7 percent strikeout rate was the fifth worst in baseball and a four percent jump fromt last season. Equally as concerning, his walk rate had a steep fall from 11.0 percent in 2024 to 7.0 percent this season. His OBP fell from .348 to .313, causing his OPS to fall nearly 20 points.
Greene still has a lot of talent, but striking out that much has to be somewhat balanced with walks.
It’s Time for Kevin McGonigle To Take Over at Shortstop
Detroit used three players at shortop throughout the season, but the majority of the reps went to Trey Sweeney. Javier Baez and Zach McKinstry both played short, but most of their production can at other positions.
Sweeney, a former first round pick, was acquired at the deadline in 2024. He was the main shortstop throughout 2025, but he struggled both at the plate and on defense in his second season. In 118 games, the 25-year-old hit .196 with a .548 OPS, 53 OPS+ and -0.8 bWAR. On defense, he was in the bottom 10th percentile with -6 outs above average, according to Baseball Savant.
The Tigers can't afford to have a player struggling like that at such an important decision, especially when they have who might be the best prospect in baseball with Kevin McGonigle.
McGonigle, 21, is ranked as MLB Pipeline's second best prospect in baseball. He reached Double-A this season while putting up some of the best numebrs in the minors and getting even better than he was last year.
In 88 games, he hit .305 with 31 doubles, 19 homers, 80 driven in and a .991 OPS. It seems probable that he will force the Tigers' hand next season, especially if Sweeney continues to play like he did in 2025. Not only that, but this is a team that could use a jolt on offense and McGonigle could bring that next season.
Javier Baez’s Contract Is Still Hurting the Tigers
The good news is, Javier Baez improved a lot this season, even making his first All-Star team as a Tiger. The bad news is that he was still nowhere near being worth his current contract, which still looks like one of the worst in baseball.
It was his best year since 2022 and he posted 1.9 bWAR, a huge improvement after being worth -1.1 wins last season. His OPS was up 164 points and he was a great defender at both shortstop and center field, putting up 6 OAA, according to Baseball Savant.
His ability to be above average at both positions was valuable and he hit .313 with five RBIs in the postseason, but was still a well below average hitter during the regular season. His 87 OPS+ and .680 OPS were improved, but still not what the Tigers are looking for out of him.
He'll be a free agent in 2028, so Detroit will work around his contract and put him where he is best on defense until then.