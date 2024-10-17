Former Detroit Tigers Catcher Predicted to Return to Team in MLB Free Agency
The Detroit Tigers are turning the page to the offseason on the heels of the miracle run that saw them make the postseason after having virtually no chance by the time August rolled around.
By the final week of August, the Tigers trailed the Wild Card by 9.5 games and rattled off one of their best months in franchise history to make the playoffs, dispatching the Houston Astros en route to the ALCS where their cinderella story came to an end against Cleveland. As they get set to approach the offseason this winter, Detroit brass must do so with the knowledge that they may just be a few pieces away from being able to sustain the run of success over an entire regular season and postseason rather than just the final month.
One position that the Tigers desperately need to upgrade especially on the offensive side of the ball is catcher. In 102 games played, Jake Rogers hit just .197 with 10 home runs and 36 RBIs. Though Rogers was named a Gold Glove finalist and is beyond solid on defense, it doesn't outweigh his lack of production at the plate. As the team looks to make improvements this offseason, perhaps a player who has already spent some time in Detroit could be an option. Ryan Ford of the Detroit Free Press named Carson Kelly as a free agent the team could target to upgrade the position after they dealt him to the Texas Rangers at the deadline in July.
"The ex-Tiger is one of two catching free agents who’ll be 30 or younger next season," Ford wrote. "Kelly, from May 1-July 28, posted a .256/.351/.429 slash line; just three catchers had a better OPS over that span."
Kelly played just 60 games for the Tigers in 2024, but even in those 60 games he came close to the numbers Rogers put up in 102 games. In the games with Detroit, Kelly had an OPS of .716 while Rogers had an OPS of just .607. Top catching prospect Dillon Dingler, who played in 27 games for the team after Kelly was traded, could be an option as well if the team wants to rely on their young talent, but Dingler struggled mightily at the plate when he did get the chance.
Ultimately, Kelly is a proven commodity who is one of the better catchers on the market and will likely not command any sort of earth shattering deal. The Tigers would be wise to look into the potential reunion this winter.