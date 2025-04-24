Former Detroit Tigers Fan Favorite Utility Man Retires After Seven-Year MLB Career
A former promising utility man for the Detroit Tigers has decided to retire from baseball at the age of 33.
Niko Goodrum, most recently with the New York Mets Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse, hung up the cleats on Wednesday according to the MLB transaction logs.
Goodrum's professional career started all the way back in 2010 when the Minnesota Twins took him in the second round of the draft. He played 11 games for the Twins in 2017 at the Major League level, but declared free agency following that season.
That is when he signed a deal with the Tigers.
His first two years in Detroit were very promising, with him looking closer to the player that Minnesota was hoping to get when they selected him.
In 2018 and 2019, he had a .247/.318/.427 slash line with 28 home runs and an OPS+ of 97. Those numbers don't necessarily jump off the page, but they are solid for someone who could play seven different positions on a baseball field.
Goodrum was one of the best defenders in baseball in 2019, which made up for whatever was deemed lacking from his bat. That season was thrown off course by an injury in his thigh, and he was never really able to bounce back.
For the past few years, he has bounced around the Majors and different minor league teams. He even spent 2023 in South Korea to try to get his career back on track.
Instead of bouncing around some more, Goodrum has decided to call it a career after 12 Triple-A games with the Mets.