Former MLB Exec Doesn't Like Detroit Tigers Fit With Star Free Agent
The Detroit Tigers have a few positions they need to improve this winter, most notably at third base. The Tigers aren't expected to spend heavily, but if there is a player on the market for them to pursue that could improve the roster drastically, nothing should be counted out.
Alex Bregman is likely the one player Detroit would spend money on. The Tigers have a relationship with Bregman due to A.J. Hinch coaching him in the past, making him the top free agent to target.
However, Bregman wants to be paid among the top third basemans in Major League Baseball. If he truly wants as much money as possible, Detroit likely isn't the best landing spot for him.
Outside of that, there is reason to believe he would be an excellent fit. Bregman has done nothing but swing the bat at a high level throughout his career, and if anyone understands that, it is Hinch.
But it is important to evaluate players in other areas, too. As a player, while Bregman has been excellent, his fit at Comerica Park might not be ideal.
In his defense, not many hitters in Major League Baseball fit well at Comerica. The park is massive, and as a result, it is difficult to land certain free agents.
That is why Jim Bowden of The Athletic questioned his fit with the Tigers, despite the need for a right-handed power bat.
"I believe Bregman wants to return to the Astros if they’ll step up and match his free-agent market value. If he were to leave Houston, the two spots that make the most sense to me are Boston and Philadelphia because of the dimensions of their home ballparks. I don’t like Bregman’s fit with the Tigers because of the large confines of Comerica Park, but I’d sure like his fit in their clubhouse because he’s a two-time World Series winner with strong makeup."
Bregman not necessarily fitting in perfectly at Comerica should not mean too much. Detroit needs to find a big right-handed slugger in the middle of its lineup, and he would provide them with that.
As long as the Tigers find another right-handed bat, they should be fine in 2025. That is clearly the biggest need on their roster, and until they fix it, there will be question marks about the lineup.
2024 was a step in the right direction, but Detroit needs to understand that it must improve, and the front office should be doing everything it can to do that.