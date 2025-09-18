Former MLB Exec Recognizes Tigers' Javier Baez for Remarkable Bounce Back Season
One of the most popular topics for the Detroit Tigers coming into the 2025 season was what to do with Javier Baez.
Signed to a massive six-year, $140 million contract ahead of the 2022 campaign, there were sizable expectations placed on him. He was expected to help elevate a team that had not made the postseason since 2014. An established All-Star-level contributor, the team was expecting great things from him.
Alas, that never materialized. The Tigers received the worst version of Baez. He was somewhat serviceable in Year 1 with a 2.4 bWAR, but that plummeted in the following years. A 0.8 was produced in 2023, and last year things really bottomed out with a minus-1.1.
Many thought Detroit was now saddled with arguably the worst contract in the MLB. Not only was Baez incapable of staying healthy, but when he was on the field, he wasn’t providing a positive impact anyway. Some would argue the Tigers would have been better off releasing him, and there wasn’t much pushback on such a suggestion.
Javier Baez Has Been a Revelation for Tigers This Season
But the team decided to hold onto him despite his role being undefined. Baez turned into something of a utility player for the team. He logged innings at his normal shortstop position, but also played third base. The biggest shocker was him turning into an above-average center fielder.
Along with his newfound defensive success, Baez was producing at the plate. His numbers were the best they had been since joining Detroit. It should come as no surprise that Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) had him on the ballot for Comeback Player of the Year in the American League.
Baez's case was a strong one, but the versatile veteran ended up third on Bowden's ballot. Taking home the award in a likely landslide is Jacob deGrom of the Texas Rangers. Healthy for the first time in years, he has returned to his normal dominant self on the mound. The runner-up was center fielder Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins.
Baez’s production has come back to earth as the year went along. But what he accomplished in the first half to help get the Tigers off to such a great start cannot be discounted. His .678 OPS is the highest in his four seasons with the franchise, and he remains a plus-defender regardless of where he is around the diamond.
He will be a key component for manager A.J. Hinch in the postseason for his defensive ability alone.