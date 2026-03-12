Tigers Veteran Infielder Tabbed As Having Worst Contract for 2026

The Detroit Tigers surprised some people in 2022 when they signed shortstop Javier Báez to a six-year, $140 million contract. It was surprising because of how much he struggled with the Chicago Cubs toward the end of his tenure in the Windy City.

Last season, he had a strong start to the season and was so good that he was named to the American League All-Star team. However, a second-half swoon played a part (among other things) in the Tigers blowing the American League Central Division title to the Cleveland Guardians.

Báez will be entering his fifth season with Detroit in a couple of weeks when the season begins, but he will be carrying the team's worst contract for this year, according to Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report.

Tigers Javier Báez Enters 2026 With Worst Contract on Detroit's Books

Javier Báez | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last season, Báez slashed .257/.282/.398 with 12 home runs and 57 RBIs in 126 games. He had a better postseason after stumbling following the All-Star break, slashing .313/.333/.496 with five runs driven in. However, his tailspin in the second half of the season is not going unnoticed by Kelly.

"Javier Báez's first-half resurgence—which saw him earn an All-Star game nod after he homered 10 times and showed defensive flexibility—was a great story. Little attention was paid to the fact that he cratered after that, hitting .243 with an unsightly .548 OPS following a trip to the Midsummer Classic,'' wrote Kelly.

As for 2026 goes, there is a good chance that Báez begins the season as a bench player for A.J. Hinch. Kevin McGonigle, the No. 2-ranked prospect, is expected to break camp as the starting shortstop, and Cole Keith is expected to start at third base. That would move Báez into either an outfield spot or on the bench.

"During his four seasons with the Tigers, Báez has hit .229 and posted a 75 OPS+ (100 is the league average). There's no reason to think that he isn't closer to the player he was in the second half of 2025 than in the first half,'' wrote Kelly.

There is a good chance that Báez rotates all around the field for Hinch this season. When he does play, the Tigers are going to need the first-half version of Báez they got in 2025 rather than the second-half version.

McGonigle looks ready to assume the everyday reps at shortstop, which leaves Báez's position in doubt. Regardless, this is a big season for Báez given the money he's making and his age.