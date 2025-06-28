Tigers Boss Explains How Resurgent Year for Javier Baez Has Been Possible
The Detroit Tigers have been one of the best stories in baseball through the first half of the season, maintaining the best record in the league for significant portions of the year.
They were the first team to 30, 40 and 50 wins, continuing to look like they might be able to make some real noise when October arrives.
Though there have been numerous players to raise their personal levels of play in order to have this special campaign come together, the resurgence of one of their seemingly cooked stars has been perhaps the most astounding.
It was few and far between, but when Javier Baez was on the field in 2024, he had a strong argument for worst player in Major League Baseball.
Slashing .184/.221/.294 and accounting for a minus-1.1 bWAR in 80 games, Baez looked like he had come to the end of his career.
Entering 2025 healthy, though, something spectacular has happened, with Baez becoming versatile on defense while excelling at the plate both in the clutch and on an everyday basis.
Making the switch to center field when the team needed it despite never having played there in his career and looking like a seasoned Gold Glove veteran, Baez truly has been something to behold this season.
Tigers manager A.J. Hinch spoke about Baez's comeback, saying the switch to the outfield and overall willingness to do whatever it took to help the team win started during the offseason.
Hinch told the story of how when young talent came up and started to excel when Baez was injured last year, the conversation all offseason became how they can utilize him once he was healthy.
"... he asked 'what can I do to help this team be better?'" Hinch recalled. "We just came to that agreement like 'hey listen, you can move around' second base, third base, shortstop, little bit of center ... the jack of all trades part of Javy's game is awesome and he bought in from the get-go because he saw a team grow up while he was on the injured list and wanted to be a part of it."
Through 70 games, Baez has slashed an impressive .285/.324/.460 with nine home runs and 36 RBI, all while providing his spectacular defense no matter what position he's been asked to play.
Whatever the rest of the season holds moving forward, what seems like a guarantee is that Baez will be a significant part of it.
One year ago today, that would not have even seemed possible.
But Baez is back with a vengeance this season, and he is helping this impressive team win a whole lot of games.
