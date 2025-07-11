Former Tigers Standout Left-Hander Claimed Off Waivers by Atlanta Braves
A former Detroit Tigers high profile prospect and standout pitcher is headed to a new home for the third time this season.
According to an announcement from the Atlanta Braves, they have claimed left-handed relief pitcher Joey Wentz off waivers after he was designated for assignment by the Minnesota Twins last week.
Wentz has had a rough go of it since being let go by the Tigers, who DFA'd him in August of last season following what was an ugly campaign for the 27-year-old. In 38 appearances for Detroit last year, he pitched to a 5.37 ERA and 1.572 WHIP before they parted ways and the Pittsburgh Pirates claimed him.
The lefty was actually impressive in his eight appearances with Pittsburgh down the stretch of last year with a 1.50 ERA, however the Pirates also parted ways following a 4.15 ERA in 19 appearances in 2025.
He was claimed once again by the Twins, but a 15.75 ERA in six appearances for Minnesota led to yet another DFA for the veteran.
The MLB career for Wentz got off to a tremendous start with the Tigers in 2022, posting a 3.03 ERA and 1.102 WHIP in seven starts after Detroit acquired him ironically in a trade with the Braves several years earlier.
However he would struggle the following year and be moved to the bullpen, though this did not help the numbers much. Wentz finished his time with the Tigers with a 5.81 ERA and 1.554 WHIP over 70 appearances including 26 starts.
Wentz is out of options, meaning he is going to have to be added straight to the Braves big league roster.
Though things did not work out in the Motor City, fans will be supremely curious to see whether or not Wentz can get his career back on track now with his fourth MLB franchise.
