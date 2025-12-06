Could Tigers Actually Pull Off Shocking Blockbuster Trade for Hated Foe's Star?

The Detroit Tigers entered the offseason with the goal of making some real improvements to take the next step as a team, and it's no secret the quickest way to do that is by acquiring a superstar.

Detroit has been linked to various names that fit the category both in free agency and the trade market, but actually landing said names is a whole different ball game. The most common potential splash the Tigers have been linked to for two years now is of course Alex Bregman, and it makes sense why.

Detroit's biggest defensive need is third base and Bregman is the exact kind of winning player a young team like this needs in the clubhouse, not to mention actually being available. What if the most ideal target though is not only not a free agent, but on a hated rival as well?

The Tigers were named trade destination fits for various outfield stars in a recent breakdown from baseball insider Jeff Passan of ESPN, and one of those fits was Minnesota Twins franchise icon center fielder Byron Buxton.

Is it actually possible that Detroit could pull off a deal with a division foe for Buxton?

Are Tigers Actually Contender for Buxton Trade?

Aug 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning at Target Field. | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

For Detroit to have any chance of making a trade for the two-time All-Star, Minnesota would first have to be willing to part ways with him to anyone, let alone someone in the division. After the way the Twins sold the farm at the trade deadline though, everyone has to be available.

Buxton, though he has a no-trade clause, is now willing to waive it in order to be dealt to a contender, and it certainly does not seem like Minnesota is going to be competitive next season. If the Twins do want to move on though, getting them to send their franchise player within the division is an entirely different equation.

If Scott Harris can put together a package to land Buxton though, he would be the absolute perfect addition to this team.

Buxton Instantly Provides Tigers Offensive and Defensive Upgrade

Aug 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) watches a line drive hit to Detroit Tigers center fielder Wenceel Perez. | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

It became clear Detroit has an issue in center field down the stretch and into the playoffs offensively in the struggling Parker Meadows. While not many in baseball would be an upgrade on defense from the Tigers elite young glove, Buxton may be the rare exception.

This is before even factoring in the bat on the 31-year-old, who is coming off one of the best offensive seasons of his career.

Buxton posted a 4.9 bWAR in just 126 games largely due to a very impressive slash line of .264/.327/.551 with an absurd 35 home runs and 83 RBI in an absolute power explosion of a campaign.

The slugger is exactly the kind of player the Tigers are in desperate need from, and while a deal being completed could likely involve any prospect not named Kevin McGonigle, you have to deal value to get value. And Buxton brings a ton of just that.

Perhaps the rivalry is ultimately too much to overcome and Minnesota demands an unreasonable return for their star, but it's at the very least worth making a call for Harris as he tries to get Detroit over that final hump.

