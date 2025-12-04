Tigers Named Among Teams to Watch for Top Remaining All-Star Free Agent Arm

The Detroit Tigers entered the offseason with the goal of adding to their pitching staff, whether it be via the trade market or free agency.

Fans naturally are wanting a splash signing that teams have already begun making across the league, however this generally has not been the strategy of president of baseball operations Scott Harris. Detroit under Harris has generally searched for bargains rather than nine-figure deals.

Despite that fact, the Tigers have been connected to numerous of the top options on the market, and another one who not many have considered was linked this week as well.

In an article breaking down the top names left ahead of the winter meetings next week, former MLB GM Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) mentioned Detroit as one of the suitors for Philadelphia Phillies ace Ranger Suarez.

Bowden Connects Tigers to Possible Ranger Suarez Deal

"The Phillies are trying to re-sign Suárez, 30, but also believe they have enough starting pitching in-house if they can’t get a deal done with him," Bowden wrote. "There are several teams besides the Phillies that have interest in Suárez, including the Astros, Braves, Padres, Mets, Angels and Tigers."

Suarez picked the right time to have the best season of his career by a mile right before hitting free agency. The left-hander was responsible for a 4.7 bWAR in just 26 starts, pitching to a 3.20 ERA with his lowest walk rate since becoming a full-time starter.

For Detroit, it would not be surprising if they're spooked by the price he winds up going for, however he could be the perfect fit to elevate this rotation to the next level and ultimately get deeper in the playoffs.

Tigers Would Benefit Massively from Signing Suarez

At just 30 years old, Suarez may be entering his prime now coming off his fourth season as a full-time starter. Clearly, the imposing left-hander has gotten more and more comfortable each season as the numbers have improved to the point where he's a legitimate ace.

Though Suarez likely ends up signing a deal that puts him well over $100 million in total value, he still is going to wind up signing for a whole lot less than Tarik Skubal will. One season with both Skubal and Suarez gives Detroit a chance to compete for a championship, then Suarez eases the pain if the inevitable occurs and Skubal leaves next year.

The Tigers would have to get comfortable with the uncomfortable and be willing to take on more risk than they have with a free agent arm maybe in their history, but scared money does not make money and championship teams are spending more than ever.

If this Detroit team is ever going to be taken seriously as a World Series contender, now is the time with Skubal still in the fold and the title window more open than it may ever be.

Tigers fans will have to see it to believe it, but it makes a whole lot of sense why Detroit would have real interest in signing Suarez.