Four Options for Detroit Tigers in First Round of 2025 MLB Draft
The Detroit Tigers made a shocking run to the postseason last year and, even more surprisingly, have been maybe the best team in baseball this season.
They have a young and exciting roster with few spots where they don't have at least some potential for down the road.
Both college and prep players make sense for them in this year's draft since they could use the impact players as soon as possible, but are also good enough to allow high schoolers the time to grow.
Here are four potential options for the Tigers in the first round of the 2025 MLB draft, where they are selecting at No. 24.
Caden Bodine - Coastal Carolina
While Dillon Dingler has enjoyed a bit of a breakout campaign in 2025, Detroit should be sure to keep their options open behind the plate despite also having Thayron Liranzo and Josue Briceno.
Bodine was one of the most complete players in college last season, taking home the 2025 Buster Posey College Catcher of the Year award.
He has great potential behind the plate and is a switch-hitter who posted a .318/.454/.461 slash line with five home runs and two stolen bases last season.
Patrick Forbes - Louisville
Speaking of giving time to let players grow, Forbes is a huge swing the Tigers will need time to work with. Luckily for Detroit, they have that time.
The 20-year-old who turns 21 in July posted a 4.42 ERA with a 1.304 WHIP over 15 starts last season. Most importantly, he struck out a whopping 117 batters in just 71.1 innings.
He has a great fastball/slider combination, but desperately needs to find some control. He walked 34 batters over those 15 starts.
Gavin Kilen - Tennessee
Second base is another spot that doesn't have a sure-fire answer for the future with the TIgers. They have some intriguing prospects there, but they should not stop taking swings until they have found their guy in the Majors.
Kilen is an offense-first player at second base, but that could be just what Detroit needs to create some consistency with the high-powered offense they are trying to field.
The 21-year-old posted a .357/.441/.671 slash line with 15 home runs this season.
Kruz Schoolcraft - Oregon (HS)
Schoolcraft is one of the more intriguing prep school arms in the draft, and would be a fun choice for the Tigers if he is on the clock at No. 24.
The 6-foot-8 southpaw has a fastball that is already at 97 mph with a promising slider to pair it with as his dominant pitches.
