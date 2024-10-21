How Detroit Tigers Will Manage Disastrous Shortstop Situation Next Season
The Detroit Tigers have a mess on their hands at one position in particular as they prepare for the offseason coming off a miraculous playoff run and Wild Card victory.
The issue stems from an unfortunate contract Detroit handed out three years ago to a player who has not lived up to his end of the bargain.
Since signing a six-year, $140 million deal and becoming a Tiger, Javier Báez has frankly been a disaster at the shortstop position.
Regressing in each of his three seasons in Detroit, things bottomed out for Báez in 2024 when he posted a batting average of .184, a negative WAR, a career-low OPS, and career lows in home runs and RBIs during a full season during the 80 games he played.
Unfortunately for the team, Báez is likely not going anywhere even though he has not played at a major league level as Detroit has nearly $75 million still committed to him over the next three years. While the argument can be made to cut bait now and let Báez go given that absolutely nobody is trading for him, it ultimately feels like he will be on the roster in 2025 for better or worse. Clay Snowden of Just Baseball broke down the issue and said that while a 1-year contract for a veteran may be more productive, the team will likely opt for a platoon of Báez and young rookie Trey Sweeney.
"Detroit is likely to roll with a combination of Sweeney and Báez, although I personally would rather replace Báez," Snowden wrote. "Even if it means signing a one-year veteran who doesn’t offer much, I’m sure they would still bring more to the plate than Báez, who will be coming off of injury and a 43 wRC+."
Sweeney played in 36 games in 2024 after the team acquired him in the Jack Flaherty deal at the deadline and showed some flashes, but it's still probably too early to tell if he has the makings of an every day player or not. Over 119 plate appearances, Sweeney posted a .218 batting average, an OPS of .642, 4 home runs, and 17 RBIs.
If Sweeney can take the next step when given the opportunity in 2025, it would go a long way towards solving the Báez issue that seemingly has no escape.
Sure, Báez could come in next season and turn back the clock, but ultimately it feels extremely unlikely that he makes some sort of leap at the age of 32. Putting more money into the position will probably not be in the cards either, so the Tigers must have someone step up in addition to the possibility of a cheap, replacement level veteran.