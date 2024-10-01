How to Watch Detroit Tigers and Astros Tuesday, Channel, Stream and Lineups
The Detroit Tigers have returned to the postseason for the first time since 2014. After overcoming the odds and a 0.2% chance of making the playoffs as of August 1st, the Tigers will play for a chance at becoming World Series Champions. They will begin with the AL Wildcard round against the Houston Astros.
The Tigers will go with their ace on the mound in Tarik Skubal to get things started in Houston. Skubal is one of the main reasons the team was able to overcome adversity and make it into the postseason after the tremendous season he had. The 27-year-old went 18-4 with a 2.39 ERA in the regular season and is a sure pick to be the AL Cy Young winner in 2024. This will be his first career start in the postseason.
Skubal and the rest of the Tigers will face the tough Framber Valdez for the Astros for game one on Tuesday. The 30-year-old had a solid season, going 7-5 with a 4.24 ERA. This year, he recorded a complete game against the Los Angeles Angels in early June as well as picked up five shutout starts of at least seven innings of work. He is known for his efficiency on the mound and could easily set the tone for the whole series.
As they begin the first round of the postseason, the Tigers will face another tough challenge. The Astros have made it to seven consecutive American League Championship Series (ALCS) and have not lost in the first round of play since the 2001 NLDS.
The Tigers not being seen as the favorite is no surprise to this team however, after the season they had, and they embrace it. According to manager A.J. Hinch "We're going to continue to be the undedog and that has not sucked for us in the last two months."
Here are the lineups for today’s matchup:
Detroit Tigers
1 3B Matt Vierling
2 DH Justyn-Henry Malloy
3 LF Riley Greene
4 2B Andy Ibanez
5 RF Wenceel Perez
6 1B Spencer Torkelson
7 CF Parker Meadows
8 C Jake Rogers
9 SS Trey Sweeney
Houston Astros
1 2B Jose Altuve
2 DH Yordan Alvarez
3 RF Kyle Tucker
4 3B Alex Bregman
5 C Yanier Diaz
6 SS Jeremy Peña
7 1B Victor Caratini
8 LF Mauricio Dubón
9 CF Jake Meyers
The first pitch is scheduled for 2:32 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The game will be available nationally on ABC.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!