How to Watch Detroit Tigers and White Sox Friday, Channel, Stream, and Lineups
The Detroit Tigers enter play Friday with an 85-74 record, three games ahead of the Minnesota Twins, needing just one win or a Twins loss to clinch a postseason berth.
Entering a three-game weekend series against the Chicago White Sox, the worst team in the history of MLB, the path to October could not be easier for the Tigers.
On the mound for Detroit will be young righty Brenan Hanifee (1-1, 1.98 ERA).
Hanifee has been used as a reliever mostly but has served as an opener twice since joining the Major League roster on August 1st.
He has pitched well in that time, serving as one of the catalysts for the clubs late season surge into playoff contention.
The Tigers are hopeful for another strong outing from Hanifee before they turn it over to the follower.
Here is how Detroit will line up on Friday:
1.) 2B Andy Ibanez
2.) 3B Matt Vierling
3.) LF Riley Greene
4.) DH Justyn-Henry Malloy
5.) RF Wenceel Perez
6.) 1B Spencer Torkelson
7.) SS Trey Sweeney
8.) C Jake Rogers
9.) CF Parker Meadows
RHP Brenan Hanifee
The White Sox will counter with lefty Garrett Crochet (6-12, 3.68 ERA).
In his last start, Crochet allowed no earned runs on one hit and no walks while striking out eight in four innings.
2024 has been Crochet's first season as a starter, and it has been a rollercoaster ride for the young lefty.
He has pitched to an ERA as low as 0.93 in a single month to one as high as 6.91, which he has done twice this year.
He almost assuredly ruined his chances of being traded to a contender at the deadline with reports surfacing that he would refuse to pitch in the postseason without a long-term extension, and has since remained with Chicago on their quest for the most losses in a 162-game season in the Modern Era.
Here is how the White Sox will line up on Friday:
1.) SS Nicky Lopez
2.) RF Zach DeLoach
3.) LF Andrew Benintendi
4.) DH Andrew Vaughn
5.) 1B Gavin Sheets
6.) 2B Lenyn Sosa
7.) 3B Bryan Ramos
8.) C Korey Lee
9.) CF Dominic Fletcher
SP Garrett Crochet
The first pitch for Friday's game is scheduled for 6:40 PM EST.
The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Detroit and NBC Sports Chicago.
Tigers fans can listen to the game on 97.1 The Ticket or Audacy DETSP.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!