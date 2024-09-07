Ideal Detroit Tigers Target and Baez Replacement Predicted To Leave Current Team
The Detroit Tigers aren't worried about the offseason just yet, as they still have an opportunity to make the playoffs. Parker Meadows go-ahead grand slam in the top of the 9th inning has Tigers' fans more excited than ever before.
While losing to the San Diego Padres on Thursday wouldn't have ended Detroit's season, every game from here on out matters more than ever for this ball club. Five games out and a somewhat favorable schedule over the last month of the regular season, the Tigers have an opportunity to get the job done, depending on how things go around the league.
However, they'll eventually have to think about the offseason in the next few months. They have a lot of young talent on the roster, and one could argue that if they add veterans and proven players to the mix, they'll be in a strong position to win the American League Central.
The Central is getting better as a whole, as the Cleveland Guardians haven't slowed down, and the Kansas City Royals look to be an up-and-coming World Series contending team. The Minnesota Twins are also a team to always worry about.
Still, Detroit has plenty of potential, and another move or two could put them over the top.
There are multiple areas of need for the Tigers' offseason, but they have to figure out their long-term shortstop situation. Javier Baez hasn't done the job, and with many shortstops on the market, replacing him seems to be the smart thing to do. Even if they have to eat the remainder of his salary, it's a part of the business.
One potential target is Ha-Seong Kim. Kim's numbers could be better, slashing .233/.330/.370 with a 97 OPS+, but he'd be an upgrade and shouldn't be too expensive.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently predicted that he'd move on from the Padres in the offseason, highlighting some of the things he does on the field.
"His defensive versatility and power-speed combination make him an extremely valuable player, and even slowed by injuries this season he has still been a 2.6-WAR player in 121 games. All told, he has produced 15.3 WAR in 540 games over the life of his four-year, $28 million contract, and the 28-year-old is going to get a well-deserved raise on the open market. The Padres will do what they can to keep him, but there's a good chance another team will be willing to offer more, especially one with a glaring need at shortstop."
While Reuter believes he'll get a bigger contract, and he will, it shouldn't be anything that Detroit can't pay.
There's a lot to think about this winter, but nonetheless, it's exciting. The Tigers are finally in a position to make moves, something they haven't said over the past few offseasons.