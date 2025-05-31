Insider Cautions That Regression Could Come for Some Tigers Players
There is no denying that the Detroit Tigers are one of the best teams in baseball.
They have been able to sustain success for a lengthy period of time, owning the best record in baseball since Aug. 11, 2024.
Since that date, they are 68-33, four games better than the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
In 2025, they are 38-20, sitting in first place in the American League with the best record in the MLB.
They have gotten to this point with great leadership on the coaching staff headed by A.J. Hinch, who is the favorite for Manager of the Year at this point.
Detroit Tigers Need To Keep an Eye on These Regression Candidates
Their offensive production has been excellent, receiving contributions from unexpected sources such as shortstop turned center fielder Javier Baez, utility man Zach McKinstry -- who has spent most of his time at third base -- and catcher Dillon Dingler.
However, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic (subscription required) cautions that some regression to the mean could occur, and some is already happening.
“But there’s already reason to believe the Báez resurgence was a short-lived phenomenon. Since his two-home run game against Boston, he’s only 6-for-38, and his chase rate has crept back above 40 percent. McKinstry and Dillon Dingler are candidates to cool off,” he said, via Sam Settleman, also of The Athletic.
Getting center fielder Parker Meadows back in the near future will be a huge boost.
Baez has more than held his own defensively, but scaling back his playing time will help keep up his positive impact.
As an everyday player, some of his flaws are being exposed, especially with underlying metrics hinting that his hot start was a mirage.
He and McKinstry could share the duties at third base with Matt Vierling back on the injured list.
Surefire buyers ahead of the deadline this year, expect the Tigers to seek out some help at the hot corner.
They will also keep their eye on bullpen help, where the production has been excellent, but the lack of strikeout pitchers does raise some concern.
“... there are also some concerns with a bullpen that doesn’t generate a ton of swing and miss. The bullpen has struggled some in May and could be an area where the Tigers look to upgrade at the trade deadline,” Stavenhagen added.
Tommy Kahnle has been an incredibly valuable addition from free agency, but he doesn’t possess the normal stuff of a closer who will dominate in high-leverage situations.
Hinch has a lot of excellent relievers to choose from in his bullpen, but a bona fide closer would be the final piece.