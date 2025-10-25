Insider Says Expectations Are That Tigers Won't Actually Trade Tarik Skubal
Things haven't gotten off to the most pleasant start this offseason for the Detroit Tigers.
After getting eliminated in Game 5 of the ALDS for the second straight year, instead of everyone looking forward to what was to come this winter, a bombshell revelation indicated that Tarik Skubal and the Tigers are light years away from getting a contract extension worked out.
Because of that, trade rumors have swirled, with teams being listed as potential fits for the superstar left-hander and others reportedly already interested in putting together a package that could potentially pry Skubal out of Detroit.
For a fanbase that just started to see winning baseball for the first time in almost a decade, losing the face of their franchise because of financial differences would be the worst possible thing that could happen right now.
Tigers Not Expected to Trade Tarik Skubal
Fortunately for Tigers fans, it doesn't sound like Detroit is actually going to trade their ace this offseason, as Jon Heyman of The New York Post (subscription required) reported that very few around the league expect him to be dealt.
"... hardly anyone around baseball sees them trading their ace. They might investigate the possibility, but the consensus is that the contending Tigers should play it out with Skubal this year and let him become a free agent — assuming they can't bridge a quarter-billion dollar gap, of course," he wrote.
Former MLB general manager Jim Bowden stated the Tigers are going to shop Skubal at the upcoming winter meetings, which is good business from the front office to see what they could actually get in a return if they were to move the 2024 AL Cy Young winner.
However, this bit of information by Heyman suggests Detroit is more so doing their due diligence in that regard instead of actually searching for a trade partner.
Could Tigers Actually Trade Tarik Skubal, Though?
Based on that report from Heyman, it's hard to imagine the Tigers would get to a point where Skubal is on the move. However, if it's clear that nothing is going to get worked out for the long-term, then there is a chance president of baseball operations Scott Harris does take the best trade offer instead of recouping one draft pick if Skubal were to leave in free agency after 2026.
While not having the best pitcher on the planet anchoring this rotation for another potential playoff run would be a tough pill to swallow, it's also hard to blame Detroit for operating in that fashion if the ownership group is not going to pony up the money to keep Skubal in town.
That's why this storyline is going to be something to keep an eye on throughout the entire offseason, even if fans get tired of reading and hearing about it.