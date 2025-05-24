Is Phillies Superstar Slugger a Great Fit for Tigers in Free Agency?
It has been an outstanding season so far for the Detroit Tigers, who hold the best record in the Majors.
Coming into the year, the Tigers had some high expectations after a strong second half of the last campaign. So far, they have been able to meet and exceed those expectations.
Detroit has emerged as one of the more balanced teams in baseball with a strong starting rotation, bullpen, and somewhat surprisingly good lineup.
While there was a lot of talent in the bullpen from last season, the rotation got a couple of upgrades in free agency and with youngsters developing. The lineup, however, has received a spark from some unexpected sources.
Players like Javier Baez and Spencer Torkelson are performing like All-Star caliber players, making this a much better lineup than expected.
However, as the team hopes to be a World Series contender moving forward, some additional help might be needed.
Should Detroit Pursue a Star Slugger?
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about the Tigers being a great fit for upcoming free agent Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies.
“However, several other teams would love to have him, including the Braves (if they lose Marcell Ozuna in free agency), Reds (who could use his power and leadership), Padres (he’d be a great fit in their clubhouse) and AL Central teams like the Tigers, Royals, and Guardians who all need more power.”
One of the best options on the market this coming winter will be Schwarber. The slugger is primarily a designated hitter, but he can make a huge impact on a lineup.
So far this season with Philadelphia, Schwarber has slashed 256/.396/.572 with a league leading 17 home runs.
As one of the best power hitters in the game, the 32-year-old would be the best hitter in that area on the Tigers, and help improve an area of need. Furthermore, while power is his best attribute, he also gets on a base very efficiently at nearly 40 percent of the time.
That is a rare combo for a power hitter of his caliber but shows the type of talent he is.
While locking up the designated hitter position for one player generally isn’t an ideal roster construction, Schwarber is the caliber of hitter that makes it worth it.
Even though Detroit is having success offensively so far this campaign, it is still early and some of the good production from unlikely sources is yet to be trusted.
If he ends up hitting the open market, the Tigers make sense as a logical fit for the talented power hitter. With a plethora of playoff experience as well, he could be a great veteran piece to help the franchise sustain success moving forward.