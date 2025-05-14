How Have the Tigers Been Able to Thrive Despite Key Outfield Injuries?
It has been a fantastic start to the season for the Detroit Tigers, but they have dealt with some adversity.
Despite having one of the best records in the league, the Tigers haven’t been immune to problems in the early part of the year.
To begin the campaign, the team lost a bunch of outfielders to injury, leaving the unit rather depleted.
Since there were concerns about the offense going into the season, losing key outfielders to injuries didn’t help ease those concerns.
However, despite it being an issue, Detroit has found ways to overcome it and still thrive.
What’s One Wish the Detroit Tigers Might Have This Year?
Johnny Flores Jr. of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about one wish Detroit might have so far this season is to get healthy in center field, which would have a ripple effect on helping out in the infield as well.
“A lot has gone right for the 2025 Tigers, so it’s hard to pinpoint exactly who Detroit wishes were here. That said, Wenceel Perez, Matt Vierling or Parker Meadows patrolling center field would be a massive upgrade for the Tigers.”
Even though Detroit is playing extremely well, the outfield has been hit hard by injuries, resulting in the team having to get creative to help fill centerfield.
The Tigers have benefited greatly from a surprise contributor switching positions to help the team not only field the position well, but also help out at the plate.
Coming into the year, Detroit wasn’t expecting much from Javier Baez, who was coming off hip surgery and had been mostly ineffective before that.
However, the slugger has now shown that he might end up being an important part of the team this campaign. His shocking play this season has been one of the biggest surprises in all of baseball.
Ideally, when some of the outfielders get healthy, Baez will be able to slide back into the infield, perhaps at third base or shortstop, to sure things up in that department.
So far this season, Baez has slashed .313/.347/.461 with three home runs and 21 RBI. Detroit likely wasn’t expecting anywhere near that type of production from the former All-Star, but he has filled in admirably at a new position.
Now, even though the Tigers have played well, getting their outfielders back and healthy will be key to sustaining success this year.
Meadows, in particular, can be a very good hitter in the league. While the lineup for Detroit has seen success overall this campaign, there still have to be some concerns about whether or not it will be sustained.
While Detroit has played great this year, they might get even better when they get healthy.